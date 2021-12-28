xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Manchester Valley girls basketball kicks off tournament action with win over Maryvale | Carroll County sports roundup (Dec. 27)

By
Carroll County Times
Dec 27, 2021 9:39 PM
Manchester Valley's Reese Kresslein, seen in this file photo, scored a game-high 15 points in the Mavericks' win over Maryvale Prep on Monday.
Manchester Valley's Reese Kresslein, seen in this file photo, scored a game-high 15 points in the Mavericks' win over Maryvale Prep on Monday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Sophomore Reese Kresslein scored 15 points and grabbed 4 rebounds to lead Manchester Valley girls basketball over Maryvale Prep, 53-34, in holiday tournament action on Monday.

Junior Aubrey Chopper scored 10 points and had 4 steals for the Mavericks (6-1), while junior Carmaya Bowman added 6 points and 6 rebounds. In addition to Molly Smith chipping in 6 points, junior Casey Meredith scored 7 points and had 4 assists for Manchester Valley in the win.

Manchester Valley 53, Maryvale Prep 34

MV: Kresslein 15, Stottlemire 3, Meredith 7, Chopper 10, Lucas 2, Murphy 2, Smith 6, Bowman 6, Seipp 2.

MP: Knapp 14, Allan 6, Smith 5, Fick 7, Weetencamp 2.

Halftime: 31-17, MV.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Century 43, Oakdale 36

After trailing by two at the half, the Knights (4-0) came back to stay undefeated on the season. Mia Graff (13 points), Eva Brandt (8 points, 20 rebounds), Emma Gordon (8 points), Mackenzie Mowder (8 points) and Hannah Duncan (6 points, 5 steals) were the leaders for Century.

Oakdale was led by Sam Blaylock’s 13 points.

Liberty 62, Harford Tech 32

In its opening game at the Manchester Valley Holiday Hoops Tournament, the Lions (6-1) earned a convincing victory behind a career-high 23 points and five rebounds from Dani Paulsen.

Jess Littlejohn also had a big game for Liberty with 17 points, 8 steals and 6 assists. Gigi Hall added a team-high 11 rebounds. After leading by six points at the half, the Lions outscored Harford Tech 31-2 in the third quarter.

L: Dani Paulsen 23, Jess Littlejohn 17, Kourtney Goff 5, Key Vaselaros 4, Jenna Liska 4, Gigi Hall 4, Hailey Seaton 3, Jessica 2

HT: A. Gibson 10, A. Mancello 8, A. Goodsell 8, J. Castro 3, F. Onsini 3

Halftime: 24-18, L.

Francis Scott Key 64, Walkersville 58

The Eagles were led in the win by Ally Mathias (15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks), Summer Brooks (15 points, 5 assists), Drew Watkins (14 points, 7 rebounds) and Rayna Miller (9 points).

