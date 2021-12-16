Balanced effort leads Manchester Valley boys basketball past South Carroll | Carroll County sports roundup (Dec. 15)

Manchester Valley outscored South Carroll 31-9 in the fourth quarter on Wednesday to earn a 64-55 comeback victory. Six Mavericks scored five or more points in the win, including Will Cuneo leading the way with 17 points. Tucker Eckert of South Carroll led all scorers with 20 points.
MV: Xavier Grogg, 7, Marcel Montgomery 7, Harrison Fritz 3, Ben Coleman 2, Will Cuneo 17, Brendan Luddy 3, Carter Strohman 2, Markel Brown 13, Gavin DeWees 5, JT Calhoun 5.
SC: Owen Scott 5, Abe Puckett 4, Chase Fowble 2, Colin Maynard 14, Hunter Curtin 2, Karson Pavlik 5, Tucker Eckert 20.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South River 69, Westminster 41
The Seahawks used a big first quarter to defeat the Owls (1-2) in Edgewater.
Westminster senior Liam Long scored 13 points to lead the Owls. Everett Costley chipped in 11 points and 7 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westminster 54, South River 30
Balanced scoring and strong team defense led to a victory for Westminster against the Seahawks. Junior Abby Kindle scored a game-high 17 points and fellow junior Carlie Rosewag added 10 points to go along with 5 rebounds. Senior Kylie McWilliams (8 points) and sophomore Julianne Lesher (8 points and 6 rebounds) made key contributions. Freshman Maddy Gassman chipped in 5 points.
W (3-0): Kindle 17, Rosewag 10, McWilliams 8, Lesher 8, Gassman 5, Whitehead 3, Stauder 2.
SR (2-1): Townsend 13, Adams 6, Ogle 5, Smith 2, Goodwin 2, Clarke 2.
Half: 20-17 W.
Century 46, Franklin 23
Century (2-0) started out fast with a 19-0 run in the first quarter. Mia Graff (14 points), Eva Brandt (11 points, 11 rebounds), Harli Hamlett (7 points, 6 rebounds) and Mackenzie Mowder (6 points, 14 rebounds) all had big games in the win.
Manchester Valley 34, South Carroll 24
Junior Carmaya Bowman (9 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds) and sophomore Reese Kresslein (7 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds) led the way in the Mavericks (3-0) victory over South Carroll. Other big games for Manchester Valley came from senior Taylor Leaman (8 points, 4 steals), senior Kyrsten Lucas (7 rebounds), junior Casey Meredith (3 steals, 8 rebounds), sophomore Josie Bauerlein (5 rebounds) and junior Aubrey Chopper (5 points).
MV: Penczek 2, Kresslein 7, Bowman 9, Meredith 2, Chopper 5, Lucas 1, Leaman 8.
SC: Miller 6, Laur 2, Thompson 5, McTavish 2, Irwin 2, Malone 5, Laur 2.
Halftime: 23-20 MV.
WRESTLING
Winters Mill 54, Century 12
113: FFT vs. FFT [0 – 0]
120: Dylan Vroom (C) pinned Dalton Dwyer (WM) 3:19 [0 – 6]
126: Jamie Goodwin (WM) pinned Jerry Guevera (C) 1:33 [6 – 6]
132: Dante Melendez (WM) pinned Gabe Guevera (C) 0:48 [12 – 6]
138: Jake Hurst (C) dec. Damien Claypool (WM) [12 – 9]
145: Caleb Crouch (WM) pinned Talin Evans (C) 0:33 [18 – 9]
152: Brady Forte (WM) pinned harry Koller (C) 0:54 [24 – 9]
160: Jackson Richmond (WM) pinned JT Ferguson (C) 5:23 [30 – 9]
170: Craig Love (WM) pinned Dom Damico (C) 1:03 [36 – 9]
182: Ryan Schulyer (C) dec. Logan Saurborn 7 – 4 [36 – 12]
195: Matthew Pawley (WM) FFT. [42 – 12]
220: Sam Richmond (WM) dec. Donovan James (C) 7 – 6 [45 – 12]
285: Gianni Serafin (WM) pinned Torrin Krahe (C) [51 – 12]
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
106: Chris Gaeng (WM) dec. Caleb Barnhill (C) 3 – 0 [54 -12]