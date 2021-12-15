South Carroll wrestling sweeps Urbana, Walkersville | Carroll County sports roundup (Dec. 14)

South Carroll’s unbeaten start to the season continued on Tuesday, with a tri-meet sweep of Urbana and Walkersville.
The Cavaliers (3-0) defeated Urbana 51-24 and Walkersville 54-24.
South Carroll over Urbana:
113: Double Forfeit 120: Chaz Rizak (URB) over (SCL) (For.) 126: Ryan Athey (SCL) over Vince Corso (URB) (Fall 1:44) 132: Michael Pizzuto (SCL) over Nick Alahouzos (URB) (Fall 1:18) 138: Gage Owen (SCL) over Alex Blacklock (URB) (Fall 0:08) 145: Anthony Bond (SCL) over Sam Semelsberger (URB) (Fall 0:25) 152: Manny Rodrigues (SCL) over Andrew Bennett (URB) (Fall 1:44) 160: AJ Rodrigues (SCL) over Ethan Fauntleroy (URB) (Fall 3:14) 170: Cole Kuhar (URB) over Brandon Athey (SCL) (Fall 5:29) 182: Rylan Moose (SCL) over Anson Gentry (URB) (MD 14-0) 195: Jackson Moore (SCL) over Zach Keith (URB) (Fall 1:04) 220: John Damoulokis (URB) over Padraig Govier (SCL) (Fall 2:15) 285: Anthony Corso (URB) over (SCL) (For.) 106: Evan Owen (SCL) over Aayan Taskeen (URB) (Fall 0:21) (SCL Unsportsmanlike @ 170 -1.0)
South Carroll over Walkersville:
120: Dustin Wilkins (WLK) over (SCL) (For.) 126: Ryan Athey (SCL) over Kainan Holmes (WLK) (Fall 5:42) 132: Michael Pizzuto (SCL) over Joseph Davio (WLK) (Fall 0:30) 138: Gage Owen (SCL) over Jack Birth (WLK) (Fall 0:19) 145: Anthony Bond (SCL) over Jordan Nutter (WLK) (Dec 6-2) 152: Manny Rodrigues (SCL) over Richard Clagett (WLK) (Fall 1:40) 160: AJ Rodrigues (SCL) over Garrett Jolles (WLK) (Fall 0:54) 170: Brandon Athey (SCL) over Donald Shriner (WLK) (Fall 0:39) 182: Rylan Moose (SCL) over Wyatt Wesker (WLK) (Fall 0:20) 195: Joseph Campbell (WLK) over Jackson Moore (SCL) (Fall 3:10) 220: Padraig Govier (SCL) over Hunter Mitchell (WLK) (Dec 6-4) 285: Kaylie Musard (WLK) over (SCL) (For.) 106: Evan Owen (SCL) over Sean Vora (WLK) (Fall 0:44) 113: Jake Beaumont (WLK) over (SCL) (For.)
Linganore 42, Manchester Valley 39
BOYS BASKETBALL
Century 65, Owings Mills 31
C (2-1): Marcinko 27, Ahulamibe 6, Prokic 5, Wehland 3, Schuler 1, Pavlick 17, Allen 6.
OM: Brown 8, Canty 4, Stewart 3, McGraw 5, Wilson 7, Carlyle 4.
Walkersville 64, Liberty 57
Walkersville dominated the boards and had timely shooting to pull out the win. Liberty had a chance to get back within a point in the final minute, but missed a layup with 20 seconds remaining.
LHS (2-1): Tombs 6, Goff 5, Downs 11, Rimel 14, Stewart 16, Hyde 5.
W: Campbell 4,Hansen 11, Ntwmi 2, buschman 5, Steven’s 19, Grover 4, Awuanbye 2, Johnson 17.
Halftime: 26-21 W.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Liberty 60, Walkersville 32
Another strong offensive performance from Jess Littlejohn (18 points, 9 of 12 shooting from the floor) led the way for the Lions. Kassie O’Hern added 7 assists and Jenna Liska had 6 steals. Maddi Haggerty and Gigi Hall each had 6 deflections.
L (3-0): Jess Littlejohn 18, Jenna Liska 14, Maddi Haggerty 11, Kassie O’Hern 9, Gigi Hall 6, Dani Paulsen 2.
W: Abby A. 13, Jill S. 7, Emma B. 6, Graciy B. 5, Addison B. 1.
Halftime: 35-15, L.