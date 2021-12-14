Late free throw helps Westminster girls basketball edge Catonsville, 38-37 | Carroll County varsity roundup (Dec. 13)

Julianna Lesher broke a tie game with a free throw with 1.1 seconds left to provide the deciding points for Westminster in a 38-37 victory over Catonsville Monday.
The Owls (2-0) were led offensively in the road win by junior Abby Kindle’s game-high 17 points. Senior Kylie McWilliams added seven points and turned in a standout defensive effort. Senior Taylor Speigle and junior Carlie Rosewag grabbed seven rebounds apiece.
Westminster 38, Catonsville 37
WHS (2-0): Kindle 17, Lesher 4, Speigle 2, McWilliams 7, Rosewag 4, Gassman 4.
C (2-1, 0-0): Ashley 12, Marissa 9, Taylor 5, Asaai 4, Morgan 4, Ellie 2, Lexi 1.
Half: 21-17, W.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Liberty 63, Mount De Sales 24
Jess Littlejohn scored a team-high 19 points to lead the way for the Lions in the non-county victory. Kassie O’Hern added seven steals and four assists, Jenna Liska had 14 rebounds, and Kourtney Goff contributed four assists.
L (2-0): Jess Littlejohn 19, Maddi Haggerty 13, Jenna Liska 11, Kassie O’Hern 8, Gigi Hall 7, Dani Paulsen 2, Emma Meissner 2, Key Vaselaros 1.
MDS: Lewis 11, Harris 7, Wallace 3, Lamont 3, Jauquet 1.
Mt. Hebron 57, Winters Mill 39
The Vikings scored 19 points in the third quarter to break open a 13-point game at the half. Mt. Hebron (2-0, 4-0) was led by senior guard Erin Dixon who finished with a team-high 24 points.
MH: Dixon 24, Vidal 10, Harrington 10, Bodziak 8, Jawhar 5.
WM: Hook 10, Toney 9, Kowalski 6, Louque 4, Vallandingham 4, Vogel 3, Carter 3.
Halftime: 26-13, MH.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westminster 50, Catonsville 47
Westminster built an early lead and held on to earn the win over the Comets. Seniors Everett Costley and Cameron Crilly led the way with 10 points each. Costley also pulled down 10 rebounds. Senior Liam Long chipped in 8 points.
W (1-1): Costley 10, Crilly 10, Long 8, Haynes 5, Byrnes 4, Stewart 4, Zaranski 4, Hyatt-Otovic 2, Hoot 2, Jensen 1.
C: Owens 13, Coles 12, Smith 8, Ruppel 6, Martin 4, Mckonen 3, Turnquist 1.
Half: 27-15, W.
Hereford 58, Manchester Valley 44
WRESTLING
Bauerlein Duals
Team results: 1. Loyola (8-0); 2. Mount St. Joseph (7-1); 3. Manchester Valley (6-2); 4. CM Wright (5-3); 5. Urbana (4-4); 6. River Hill (3-5); 7. FSK (2-6); 8. Catoctin (1-7); 9. Hereford (1-7).
Manchester Valley individual results:
106: Lance Chapman (5-3)
126: Lee Seipp (5-3)
132: Camden Yowell (6-2)
138: Kameron Reid (6-2)
145: Blake Ray (6-1
152: Travis Green (7-1
160: Jake Boog (5-0
170: Connor Ryan (5-3
195: Cru Boog (6-2
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
220: Kobe Pennewell (7-1