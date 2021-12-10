Liberty boys basketball pulls away from Gerstell | Carroll County varsity roundup (Dec. 9)

Using a big third quarter, Liberty turned a close game at the half into a 60-45 victory over Gerstell on Thursday evening.
The Lions (2-0), who were up 28-25 at the break, came out and clamped down defensively to outscore the Falcons (0-6) 15-3 in the third quarter. Shane Stewart and Tyler Downs led Liberty with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Caleb Franze led the way for Gerstell with a game-high 19 points.
Liberty 60, Gerstell 45
L (2-0): Tombs 10, Downs 15, Rimel 7, Stewart 16, Hodges 9, Rodoff 3.
G (0-6): Franze 19, Hicks 12, Adams 2, Burdek 2, Nee 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manchester Valley 45, Harford Tech 31
Sophomore Reese Kresslein scored 9 points and grabbed 6 rebounds to lead the way in the the Mavericks home victory over Harford Tech Thursday. Other standout performers for Manchester Valley were junior Carmaya Bowman (7 points, 11 rebounds), senior Kyrsten Lucas (8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists) and senior Taylor Leaman (7 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals).
MV (2-0): Stottlemire 8, Kresslein 9, Bowman 7, Meredith 4, Lucas 8, Leaman 7, Bauerlein 2.
HT: Gibson 4, Albi 3, McElwaine 3, Castro 10, String 4, Goodsell 7.
Halftime: 19-17, HT.
Gerstell 39, Bryn Mawr 25 (Wednesday)
The Falcons improved to 2-1 overall on the year behind a solid team effort, building a 22-17 advantage by halftime. Gerstell would make some adjustments defensively and held the Mawrtians to 8 points in the second half. Annie Jackson led the way for the Falcons with 11 points, 7 boards, and 6 steals. Kylie Redman netted 10 points and freshman Kiara Hardy finished with 8 points and 6 steals.
Gerstell moves to 2-0 in the IAAM B2. The Falcons will be traveling to DC this weekend for the She Got Game Classic.
WRESTLING
FSK 48, Mountain Ridge 12 (Wednesday)
Williamsport 66, FSK 12 (Wednesday)
The Eagles were led by Bodey Griffin (160) who scored two falls to win both his matches.