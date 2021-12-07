xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Kylie Redman leads Gerstell girls basketball past AACS for first win of season | Carroll varsity roundup (Dec. 6)

By
Carroll County Times
Dec 06, 2021 11:34 PM
Gerstell's Kylie Redman, seen in this file photo from last February, led Gerstell with 18 points in a win over Annapolis Area Christian School on Monday.
Gerstell's Kylie Redman, seen in this file photo from last February, led Gerstell with 18 points in a win over Annapolis Area Christian School on Monday.

Jumping out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter, Gerstell led from start to finish Monday evening on its way to a 65-34 victory over Annapolis Area Christian.

It is the first win of the year for the Falcons (1-0 IAAM B, 1-1), which were led by a double-double from Kylie Redman (18 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks). Annie Jackson also had a big offensive night with 16 points for Gerstell.

AACS made a second-quarter push to get back within 11 points at the half, 32-21. But the Falcons adjusted defensively after intermission to pull away for good. Nine different players scored for Gerstell, with Kathrynn Heintz adding an all-around effort that included 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks.

The scoring leaders for AACS were Gabby Barnes (15 points) and Heaven Dozier (10).

Gerstell is back in action on Wednesday against Bryn Mawr in another conference game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oakdale 44, Winters Mill 22

BOYS BASKEBALL

Hammond 65, Winters Mills 44

Tyler Sabad scored a game-high 19 points for the Falcons, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the Golden Bears in the season opener for both teams. Ian Addison scored a team-high 16 points for Hammond.

Ha (1-0): Addison 16, Muniz 13, Campbell 9, James 8, Taylor 3, Wilk 3, Edwards 2, Thimas 2, Blojay 2.

WM (0-1): Sabad 19, Mogposij 6, Case 5, Hinkhaus 4, Shah 4, Weller 2, Wagnea 2, Johnson 1, Koch 1.

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Halftime: 33-16 Ha.

