Kylie Redman leads Gerstell girls basketball past AACS for first win of season | Carroll varsity roundup (Dec. 6)

Jumping out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter, Gerstell led from start to finish Monday evening on its way to a 65-34 victory over Annapolis Area Christian.
It is the first win of the year for the Falcons (1-0 IAAM B, 1-1), which were led by a double-double from Kylie Redman (18 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks). Annie Jackson also had a big offensive night with 16 points for Gerstell.
AACS made a second-quarter push to get back within 11 points at the half, 32-21. But the Falcons adjusted defensively after intermission to pull away for good. Nine different players scored for Gerstell, with Kathrynn Heintz adding an all-around effort that included 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks.
The scoring leaders for AACS were Gabby Barnes (15 points) and Heaven Dozier (10).
Gerstell is back in action on Wednesday against Bryn Mawr in another conference game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oakdale 44, Winters Mill 22
BOYS BASKEBALL
Hammond 65, Winters Mills 44
Tyler Sabad scored a game-high 19 points for the Falcons, but it wasn’t enough to knock off the Golden Bears in the season opener for both teams. Ian Addison scored a team-high 16 points for Hammond.
Ha (1-0): Addison 16, Muniz 13, Campbell 9, James 8, Taylor 3, Wilk 3, Edwards 2, Thimas 2, Blojay 2.
WM (0-1): Sabad 19, Mogposij 6, Case 5, Hinkhaus 4, Shah 4, Weller 2, Wagnea 2, Johnson 1, Koch 1.
Halftime: 33-16 Ha.