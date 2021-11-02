Carroll County varsity roundup (Nov. 1): Westminster field hockey blanks Towson to advance to 3A North Region I final

Three different players scored for Westminster Monday, as the Owls advanced to the 3A North Region I championship game with a 3-0 victory over Towson.
Annie Schinkai, Paige Favis and Emma Hawks scored for Westminster (8-6), which also got an assist from Bridget Sheehy. Owls’ goalie Sienna Perryman made three saves to help secure the shutout.
Westminster, which led 2-0 at the half of the semifinal contest, will play at Franklin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday for the region title.
Field hockey
2A West Region II semifinals
No. 1 Century 8, No. 4 Poolesville 0
The Knights (10-4-1) got goals from by freshman Natalie Opatovsky (5), sophomore Julia Bornyek, senior Rachel Cohen and freshman Abigail Kristian in the shutout victory. Century assists came from sophomore Kendra Burns (2), senior Riley Schulze and freshman Madison Leach. The Knight will host Manchester Valley for the region title on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Manchester Valley 4, No. 3 Damascus 0
Courtney Bell (2 goals) and Jessie Bare (goal, assist) led the offense for the Mavericks (9-4) in the victory over Damascus. Ashley Mountcastle scored the team’s other goal, while Kelsee Bittinger picked up an assist. Manchester Valley will take on top-seeded Century in the region final on Wednesday.
1A West Region I semifinals
No. 2 South Carroll 4, No. 3 Winters Mill 0
The Cavaliers (8-5) got two goals from Olivia Russell, along with one score apiece from Cadence Naill and Stephanie Zirkenbach (via stroke), in the win over the Falcons (3-12). South Carroll assists came from Ruby Fipps and Zirkenbach. Goalie Lily Shaeffer made six saves to secure the shutout. South Caroll will take on top-seeded Liberty on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Western Regional Park for the region title.
Girls soccer
1A North Region I semifinal
No. 5 Francis Scott Key 10, No. 1 Western Tech 0
The Eagles (4-10) went on the road to earn the shutout win, advancing into a region final match-up against Loch Raven on Tuesday. Kaitlyn Strohm led the offense with a hat trick, while Lauren Cooper (2 goals) had multiple scores as well. Other players to find the net were Abbie Reiger, Joelle Staub, Mackenzie Wilhide, Kensi Bancroft and Alex Smith. Assists for FSK came from Abbie Kinlock, Gabbie Stein, Lana O’Donnell and Aslyn Watkins.