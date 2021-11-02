Carroll County varsity roundup (Nov. 1): Westminster field hockey blanks Towson to advance to 3A North Region I final

The Cavaliers (8-5) got two goals from Olivia Russell, along with one score apiece from Cadence Naill and Stephanie Zirkenbach (via stroke), in the win over the Falcons (3-12). South Carroll assists came from Ruby Fipps and Zirkenbach. Goalie Lily Shaeffer made six saves to secure the shutout. South Caroll will take on top-seeded Liberty on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Western Regional Park for the region title.