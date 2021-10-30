Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 30): Liberty girls soccer knocks off top-seeded Century in 2A West Region I semis

The Liberty girls soccer team knocked off a familiar face in the 2A West Region I semifinals Saturday morning at Troy Park in Elkridge.
Up against top-seeded and county-champion Century, a team that defeated Liberty 3-1 earlier this month, the Lions got a goal from Ashley Schwartz with 22 minutes to go in the second half for the lone score in a 1-0 victory that advances the team into the region finals on Nov. 2. Liberty (10-4-1) will play Southern, which was a 1-0 winner over Northeast in its semifinal game.
On the game-winning score, Liberty had a long throw that was initially cleared before Schwartz swooped in and blasted a shot into the corner of the net.
The defense did the rest, with goalie Mady Smith finishing with 12 saves.
“This game was such a team effort all over the field and on our sidelines. I’m so proud of this team,” Liberty coach Danni Prietz said.
Boys soccer
1A North Region I
No. 1 South Carroll 4, No. 4 Francis Scott Key 0
At Troy Park in Elkridge, Danny Caparotti scored all four goals for the Cavaliers (7-6-1), including a penalty kick. Camden Larson had assists on three of the goals, while Cole Anderson recorded two saves in goal for South Carroll. Kyle Kramlick had 10 saves for the Eagles (4-7-3). South Carroll advances to host the region finals on Tuesday.
2A West Region I semifinal
No. 1 Liberty 4, No. 4 Northeast 0
The Lions (10-2-1) were led against the Eagles by goal scorers Sam Allen, Jack Brumbalow, Grant Bernstein and Chase DiCocco. Hutton Steier had 2 saves for Liberty, which will host Century on Nov. 2 for the region championship.
No. 2 Century 7, No. 3 Winters Mill 2
Cooper Santos led the Knights (12-2-1) with two goals in the win over the Falcons (8-5). Dominic Arena, Jake Hurst, Colin Williams, Aydin Armstrong and Nate Brooks also scored goals, while Brooks added a team-high three assists. Armstrong, Williams, Hurst and Arena also had assists. Century goalie Vijay Jetton made six saves.
Century will travel to face Liberty on Tuesday for the region championship.
3A East Region I semifinal
No. 2 Centennial 2, No. 3 Westminster 0
The Eagles (12-2-1) earned the shutout win over the Owls (9-6) behind goals from Eddie Aguilar and Adam Fowble, with Andrew Fritz registering an assist. Centennial advances to face top-seeded Mt. Hebron on Tuesday for the region title.