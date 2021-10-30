Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 30): Liberty girls soccer knocks off top-seeded Century in 2A West Region I semis

Up against top-seeded and county-champion Century, a team that defeated Liberty 3-1 earlier this month, the Lions got a goal from Ashley Schwartz with 22 minutes to go in the second half for the lone score in a 1-0 victory that advances the team into the region finals on Nov. 2. Liberty (10-4-1) will play Southern, which was a 1-0 winner over Northeast in its semifinal game.