Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 28): Westminster football rolls past Winters Mill for fifth straight win

Westminster’s football team put up its highest point total of the season Thursday night, defeating Winters Mill 42-7 for its fifth straight victory.
The Owls (5-4) raced out to a 28-0 lead by halftime and never looked back, as quarterback Jack Gruenzinger threw for five total touchdowns on the night — three to Mason Fisher — to lead the big offensive effort.
Westminster started the scoring with a Fisher 5-yard touchdown reception from Gruenzinger with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter. In the early stages of the second quarter, Michael Simons increased the lead to 14-0 by running the ball in from two yards out.
With just over two minutes to go until halftime, Gruenzinger found Frank Webb for a 7-yard touchdown reception. Just over 30 seconds later, Westminster got the ball back and Gruenzinger found a streaking Kyrece Walker for a 57-yard touchdown down the middle of the field to put the Owls up by 28.
Winters Mill running back Brady Forte got the Falcons on the board five minutes out of halftime with a 63-yard touchdown run. But that was as close as things got, as Fisher caught a 26-yard touchdown to close the third quarter and then another from the same distance midway through the fourth to create the final winning margin.
Liberty 21, Century 7
The Lions (3-6) snapped a three-game losing skid with the victory over the Knights (1-7) on Homecoming.
Volleyball
Westminster def. Winters Mill — 3-0 [25-22, 25-17, 25-11]
The Owls (12-0, 14-0) wrapped up their third consecutive undefeated regular season with the sweep of the Falcons (3-9, 3-11). Cassi Shields (20 kills), Jenna Rodriguez (33 assists, 6 digs, 3 kills), Emma Reaves (7 kills), Cici Mason (4 kills, 3 aces) and Amanda Berends (4 kills) were the leaders for Westminster.
Century def. Liberty — 3-2 [20-25, 29-31, 25-12, 25-20, 15-9]
The Knights (9-3, 11-3) rallied after dropping the first two sets, winning three straight games to close out the match against the Lions (9-3, 10-3). Leaders for Century were Eva Brandt (25 kills, 5 blocks, 19 service points with 6 aces), Sierra Plummer (14 kills), Vanessa Gude (17 digs), Alyssa Hoffman (28 assists) and Jasmine Stanton (18 digs and 4 aces).
Liberty leaders were juniors Sarah Hart (19 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 16 digs), Paige Coulson (5 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs) and Sarah Zentner (4 kills, 2 blocks). Senior Alise Shotwell contributed 3 kills and 3 blocks.
South Carroll def. Francis Scott Key — 3-0 [25-23, 25-11, 25-14)]
The Cavaliers (6-6, 7-7) finished the season strong and celebrated senior night with a victory over visiting FSK (0-12, 1-12). South Carroll was strong from the service line with 14 aces. Sam Rice led the Cavaliers with 4 aces, while Lili White added 3. Lily Sellers led the Cavs with 11 digs and Ava Fogle added 8 kills. Casey Reno contributed 12 assists in the victory.
Linganore def. Manchester Valley — 3-1 [25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-13]
The Mavericks (3-12) were led in the loss by Emma Shaffer (12 kills), Libby Burkhouse (22 assists), Rowan Walsh (38 digs), Skylar Engel (3 blocks) and Ariana Hawn (3 blocks).