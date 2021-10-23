Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 22): South Carroll football runs away from Century, 33-6

Riding the legs of AJ Rodrigues Friday night, South Carroll football moved one step closer to an undefeated regular season.
The Cavaliers (5-0, 8-0) got three rushing touchdowns from Rodrigues and never trailed on the way to a 33-6 victory over the Knights (1-4, 1-6).
Rodrigues set the tone early for South Carroll, scoring on a 54-yard run with 7:42 left in the first quarter. On the team’s second possession, Rodrigues ran one in again — this time from 10 yards out — to increase the lead to 13-0.
Century cut the deficit to 13-6 at the half, but Rodrigues found the endzone for a third time midway through the third quarter to make it a two-score game once again. Down the stretch, Carter Mazalewski intercepted a pass for a touchdown late in the third quarter and then Caleb Blum put an exclamation point on the victory with a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
South Carroll, which has now held six of its eight opponents to one touchdown or less defensively, closes out the regular season next Friday at home against Francis Scott Key.
Football
Westminster 13, Liberty 7
Manchester Valley 33, Winters Mill 9
The Mavericks (3-3, 5-3) won their third straight game, defeating the visiting Falcons (0-5, 1-7).
FSK 55, Crofton 13
Stepping out of county play, the Eagles (6-2) snapped a two-game losing skid with the convincing victory over the Cardinals (1-7).
Field hockey
Francis Scott Key 2, Liberty 0
The Eagles (5-1, 10-2) set the tone early with Kayla Seiler scoring just five minutes into the first quarter and never looked back on the way to the win over the Lions (4-2, 9-5). Hannah Boyer scored with just seconds left in the first quarter off an assist from Katelyn Boyer to increase the lead to two.
The goalies took over the from there, as Liberty’s Emma Meissner (10 saves) and FSK’s Gillian Gladden (8 saves) didn’t let any more goals in over the final three quarters. Chloe Kincaid and Brooke Boyer played a big role for the Eagles’ in the shutout as each came through with defensive saves.
FSK finishes tied atop that final regular season standings with Century at 5-1, but the Knights take the county championship courtesy of winning the head-to-head meeting between the two teams.