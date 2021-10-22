Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 21): After dropping first set, undefeated Westminster volleyball rebounds to beat Century

A fourth-quarter goal by Brooke Boyer off an assist from Drew Watkins helped the Eagles (9-2) to their fourth straight win. FSK had 10 shots on goal in the first three quarters before finally breaking through with less than four minutes left in regulation. Katelyn Boyer and Chloe Kincaid provided strong play throughout, while goalie Gillian Gladden made 8 saves to lead the defense and secure the shutout.