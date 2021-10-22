Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 21): After dropping first set, undefeated Westminster volleyball rebounds to beat Century

The Westminster volleyball team, which came into Thursday’s matchup against Century having swept its previous five opponents, found itself in an uncommon position following the first set on the road against the Knights.
The Owls (10-0, 12-0) dropped that first frame 25-21 against Century (7-3, 9-3). But, showing its experience and resolve, Westminster regrouped to win the next three sets on the way to a 3-1 victory. The scores in those final three frames were 25-23, 25-22 and 25-18.
Standouts for Westminster were Cassi Shields (career-high 27 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks), Faith Mohr (career-high 49 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks), Emma Reaves (career-high 11 kills, 3 blocks), Cici Mason (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Ellie Yaider (16 digs).
Century’s top players in the loss were Jasmine Stanton (8 kills), Eva Brandt (11 kills), Uchechi Mba (8 kills and 3 blocks) and Maggie Abramson (30 assists).
Volleyball
Liberty def. South Carroll — 3-1 [23-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19]
Liberty (9-1, 10-1) was led against the Cavaliers (5-5, 6-6) by juniors Sarah Hart (16 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs) and Paige Coulson (12 kills, 5 aces, a block and 12 digs). Senior Alise Shotwell (4 kills and a block) and junior Jenna Liska (4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block and 6 digs) also were key contributors. Sophomore Grace Maertin finished with 3 kills, 34 assists and 4 digs. Junior Sarah Zentner contributed 3 kills and a block.
The Cavaliers were led by Casey Reno with 6 kills, 7 assists, and 4 digs. Lindsey Willie added 8 digs and 5 assists, while Cali Kalishek recorded 15 digs, 4 kills, and 4 assists. Emily Trail led the Cavaliers with 16 digs, while Ava Fogle led with 7 kills and 5 blocks.
Manchester Valley def. FSK — 3-1 [25-13, 22-25, 25-8, 25-14]
The Mavericks (2-9, 2-11) beat the Eagles (0-11, 0-11) for the second time this week. Leaders for Manchester Valley were Libby Burkhouse (31 assists), Rowan Walsh (22 digs), Sarah Brisson (13 kills), Emma Shaffer (13 kills) and Sydney Coshen (3 blocks).
Girls soccer
Century 3, Dulaney 0
Perry Hall 2, Westminster 0
Boys soccer
Liberty 3, Marriotts Ridge 1
The Lions (8-2-1) wrapped up the regular season with the out-of-county win over the Mustangs. Liberty was led by goals from Austin Wadlington and Jarod Kuether, along with six saves from goalie Hutton Steier.
Century 4, Hereford 4
Ayden Armstrong and Cooper Santos each scored twice, while Nathan Brooks registered two assists, to help the Knights (11-2-1) earn the tie in the team’s regular-season finale. Carter Hobson and Colin Williams also had assists, while Century goalie Vijay Jetton made seven saves.
Winters Mill 3, Hammond 2 OT
A hat trick from Ben Weller, including a redirection into the goal off a long throw in overtime, helped the Falcons (8-4) earn the win. Weller’s three scores, which came off assists from Camden Deming, Maddox Shuman, and Brandon Taylor, give him 24 goals on the season to tie the Carroll County regular-season record. Winters Mill goalie Manny Gavidia finished with five saves. Hammond’s goals were scored by Daniel Adeyokunnu and Eliot O’Neil.
Field hockey
Century 7, Oakdale 0
The Century Knights (9-4-1) shut out Oakdale. Century’s goals were scored by senior Mackenzie Feltz, senior Paige Duborow, senior Riley Schulze, senior Julia Dean, senior Emma Motter, senior Rachel Cohen and junior Charlotte Geiger. Century’s assists came from seniors Feltz (three), Schulze, and Lucy Murr.
Francis Scott Key 1, Linganore 0 (Wednesday)
A fourth-quarter goal by Brooke Boyer off an assist from Drew Watkins helped the Eagles (9-2) to their fourth straight win. FSK had 10 shots on goal in the first three quarters before finally breaking through with less than four minutes left in regulation. Katelyn Boyer and Chloe Kincaid provided strong play throughout, while goalie Gillian Gladden made 8 saves to lead the defense and secure the shutout.