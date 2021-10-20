Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 19): Gerstell boys soccer stays unbeaten in conference play with shutout win over St. John’s

Gerstell tied a season high for goals and remained unbeaten against Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference competition on Tuesday, earning a 6-0 victory on senior night over visiting St. John’s Catholic Prep.
The Falcons (4-0-2, 9-1-2) got two goals from Jackson Quenzer, along with one goal apiece from Kirkland Kilroy, Justin Rudo, Mason Burdyck and Brady Dillon.
Gerstell has three conference games left in the regular season, including a matchup Thursday against Chapelgate Christian Academy.
Boys Soccer
Westminster 5, Eastern Tech 0
Francis Scott Key 1, Smithsburg 1
Manchester Valley 3, South Carroll 1
Girls soccer
Eastern Tech 4, Westminster 3
Ella Boussy, Emma Youngling and Audrey Houle scored goals, while Boussy and Hannah Freter registered assists, for the Owls (5-6) in the one-goal loss. Eastern Tech’s offensive effort was led by a hat trick from Emma Koller.
Smithsburg 4, Francis Scott Key 1
Lauren Cooper scored off an assist from Mackenzie Wilhide on senior night for FSK (2-9).
C. Milton Wright 2, Winters Mill 0
Field hockey
FSK 10, St. James 0
The Eagles (8-2) scored six of their 10 goals in the first half in the out-of-county win. Hannah Boyer (5 goals, assist), Katelyn Boyer (2 goals, assist), Brooke Boyer (goal, assist), Drew Watkins (goal, assist) and Carley Topper (2 assists) all had big offensive days. Grace Bradley also scored a goal and Chloe Kincaid had an assist.
Manchester Valley 4, Winters Mill 0
Four different players — Kelsee Bittinger, Elizabeth Syzbalski, Olivia Mitchell and Eden Kunert — scored goals and Jessie Bare added two assists for the Mavericks (3-3, 7-4) in the shutout win over the Falcons (0-6, 2-11).
Dulaney 2, Century 1 2OT
The Knights (8-4-1) got their goal in regulation from senior Danielle DeLawter off an assist from senior Emma Motter.
Volleyball
Westminster def. Francis Scott Key — 3-0 [25-10, 25-12, 25-13]
The Owls (9-0, 11-0) swept the Eagles (0-10, 0-10) on senior night behind strong efforts from Cassi Shields (11 kills, 7 aces, 1 assist), Ellie Yaider (7 digs, 6 aces), Meghan Spratt (4 aces, 4 digs), Cici Mason (3 aces, 2 kills) and Kylie McWilliams (2 kills).
Century def. Manchester Valley — 3-1 [22-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19]
The Knights (7-2, 9-2) bounced back after dropping the first set to defeat the Mavericks (1-9, 1-11). Century standouts were Jasmine Stanton (13 kills), Eva Brandt (14 kills) and Maggie Abramson (30 assists).
Manchester Valley was led by Libby Burkhouse (33 assists), Sarah Brisson (13 kills), Emma Shaffer (10 kills), Rowan Walsh (13 digs) and Sydney Coshen (4 blocks).
South Carroll def. Winters Mill — 3-2 [21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13]
The Cavaliers (5-4, 6-5) outlasted the Falcons (3-7, 3-9) in five sets. South Carroll received a strong performance from senior Casey Reno with 8 kills, 8 digs, 1.5 blocks, and 3 service aces. Other strong efforts came from juniors Emily Trail (20 digs and 8 kills) and Cali Kalishek (26 digs, 5 service aces and 2 kills). Senior Ava Fogle added 8 kills and 7 blocks in the victory. Seven different Cavaliers recorded at least two kills during the match.
The Falcons were led by Sarah Buckingham (30 assists), Staci Kutzler (24 digs), Alea Hegg (14 kills) and Allison Louque (10 kills).