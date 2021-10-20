Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 19): Gerstell boys soccer stays unbeaten in conference play with shutout win over St. John’s

The Cavaliers (5-4, 6-5) outlasted the Falcons (3-7, 3-9) in five sets. South Carroll received a strong performance from senior Casey Reno with 8 kills, 8 digs, 1.5 blocks, and 3 service aces. Other strong efforts came from juniors Emily Trail (20 digs and 8 kills) and Cali Kalishek (26 digs, 5 service aces and 2 kills). Senior Ava Fogle added 8 kills and 7 blocks in the victory. Seven different Cavaliers recorded at least two kills during the match.