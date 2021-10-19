Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 18): Manchester Valley volleyball breaks through for first victory

In a battle of teams looking for their first win of the fall, Manchester Valley prevailed 3-1 over Francis Scott Key Monday evening.
The Mavericks (1-8, 1-10) and Eagles (0-9, 0-9) traded the opening two sets before Manchester Valley prevailed in two straight to take the victory. The scores were 25-16, 14-25, 25-10 and then 25-22.
Leaders for Manchester Valley were Libby Burkhouse (26 assists, 1 block), Rowan Walsh (8 kills, 22 digs), Skylar Engel (1 block) and Ariana Hawn (1 block).
Manchester Valley is back in action Tuesday against Century, while FSK takes on Westminster the same day.
Volleyball
Liberty def. Walkersville — 3-1 [21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22]
The standouts for Liberty (9-1) were juniors Sarah Hart (20 kills, 1 ace and 6 digs), Paige Coulson (13 kills, 1 ace, 19 digs and 3 assists) and sophomore Grace Maertin (6 kills, 35 assists and 8 digs). Junior Sarah Zentner (2 kills, 3 blocks) and senior Alise Shotwell added (3 kills, 1 block).
Girls soccer
McDonogh 3, Century 1
The Knights (10-2-1) fell behind 2-0 at the half before getting a goal from Harli Hamlett to cut the deficit to a goal in the second half. McDonogh then added a late goal on a corner kick to create the final margin.
Glenelg 2, South Carroll 0
Boys soccer
Winters Mill 6, Williamsport 0
Century 2, Catonsville 1
The Knights (11-2) got the game-winner from Jake Hurst two minutes into the second half against the Comets. Colin Williams scored the other Century goal off an assist from Nathan Brooks, while goalie Vijay Jetton made six saves.
Glenelg 2, South Carroll 0
The Gladiators scored on an own goal and later on a goal by Russell Minni to hand the Cavaliers (6-5-1) the shutout loss. South Carroll goalie Cole Anderson made nine saves.