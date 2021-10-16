xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 15): Westminster football shuts out Century for third straight win

By
Carroll County Times
Oct 15, 2021 9:23 PM
Westminster quarterback Jack Gruenzinger, seen in this file photo, passed for four touchdowns in the Owls' victory over Century Friday night.
Westminster quarterback Jack Gruenzinger, seen in this file photo, passed for four touchdowns in the Owls' victory over Century Friday night. (Dylan Slagle)

Westminster set a season high for points Friday in its 31-0 victory over visiting Century.

The Owls (3-1, 3-4), who started the season with four straight losses, have now won three straight games against county competition. The Knights (1-3, 1-5), meanwhile, have now dropped three games in a row.

Jack Gruenzinger threw for four touchdowns on the night, including three to Mason Fisher.

Westminster got on the board with 4:19 left in the first quarter when Gruenzinger found Kyrece Walker for a 7-yard touchdown reception. The lead grew to 14-0 in the early stages of the second quarter when Gruenzinger found Fisher streaking down the right sideline for an 84-yard touchdown reception.

With just over seven minutes left in the first half, Gruenzinger found Fisher again — this time for a 60-yard strike down the middle — to make it 21-0. The final score through the air came with roughly two minutes left in the second quarter, courtesy of a 22-yard catch by Fisher.

Westminster’s Owen Harris then closed the scoring with a 25-yard field goal as time expired before halftime.

Football

South Carroll 28, Liberty 23

Manchester Valley 28, FSK 20

The Mavericks (2-3, 4-3) won their second straight game and, in the process, handed the Eagles (3-2, 5-2) their second straight loss.

Winters Mill 17, Springbrook 12

The Falcons (1-6) went on the road and earned their first victory this fall.

Boys soccer

Brunswick 3, Francis Scott Key 1

Field hockey

McDonogh 3, Century 0

Century (5-1, 8-3-1) got eight saves from senior goalie Lucy Murr and the Knights’ defense defended 15 corners in the non-league game.

