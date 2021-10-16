Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 15): Westminster football shuts out Century for third straight win

Westminster set a season high for points Friday in its 31-0 victory over visiting Century.
The Owls (3-1, 3-4), who started the season with four straight losses, have now won three straight games against county competition. The Knights (1-3, 1-5), meanwhile, have now dropped three games in a row.
Jack Gruenzinger threw for four touchdowns on the night, including three to Mason Fisher.
Westminster got on the board with 4:19 left in the first quarter when Gruenzinger found Kyrece Walker for a 7-yard touchdown reception. The lead grew to 14-0 in the early stages of the second quarter when Gruenzinger found Fisher streaking down the right sideline for an 84-yard touchdown reception.
With just over seven minutes left in the first half, Gruenzinger found Fisher again — this time for a 60-yard strike down the middle — to make it 21-0. The final score through the air came with roughly two minutes left in the second quarter, courtesy of a 22-yard catch by Fisher.
Westminster’s Owen Harris then closed the scoring with a 25-yard field goal as time expired before halftime.
Football
South Carroll 28, Liberty 23
Manchester Valley 28, FSK 20
The Mavericks (2-3, 4-3) won their second straight game and, in the process, handed the Eagles (3-2, 5-2) their second straight loss.
Winters Mill 17, Springbrook 12
The Falcons (1-6) went on the road and earned their first victory this fall.
Boys soccer
Brunswick 3, Francis Scott Key 1
Field hockey
McDonogh 3, Century 0
Century (5-1, 8-3-1) got eight saves from senior goalie Lucy Murr and the Knights’ defense defended 15 corners in the non-league game.