Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 14): Century volleyball sweeps FSK

The Century volleyball team earned its second sweep of the week on Thursday evening, cruising past FSK 3-0.
The scores were 25-23, 25-13 and 25-17 in favor of the Knights (6-2, 8-2). Francis Scott Key (1-8, 1-8) has now lost four straight matches.
Leaders for Century were Sierra Plummer (8 kills) and Eva Brandt (12 kills, 3 blocks). Maggie Abramson and Alyssa Hoffman combined for 28 assists.
Volleyball
Westminster def. Manchester Valley — 3-0 [25-6, 25-14, 25-16]
The Owls (8-0, 10-0) stayed undefeated with the sweep of the Mavericks (0-8, 0-11). Leaders for Westminster were Cassi Shields (17 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs), Faith Mohr (15 assists, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Jenna Rodriguez (10 assists, 5 aces), Payton Bell (5 kills) and Emma Reaves (4 kills). Manchester Valley was led by Libby Burkhouse (11 assists), Sarah Brisson (5 kills) and Rowan Walsh (6 digs).
Liberty def. Winters Mill — 3-0 [25-18, 25-14, 25-11]
The Lions (8-1, 8-1) were led in the sweep over the Falcons (3-6, 3-8) by juniors Sarah Hart (20 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs), Paige Coulson (8 kills, 5 aces, 20 digs, 1 block) and Jenna Liska (7 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig). Junior Delaney Gray contributed 2 digs and 3 aces. Senior Maddie Maggio recorded 1 kill and 4 digs.
Field hockey
Manchester Valley 2, Liberty 1
The Mavericks (2-3, 6-4) handed the Lions (4-1, 9-4) their first county loss of the season. Courtney Bell had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Manchester Valley, which also got a score from Jessie Bare and an assist from Olivia Mitchell. Mavericks’ goalie Chloe Rama finished with eight saves.
South Carroll 3, Westminster 2 2OT
Olivia Russell scored with 1:52 left in double overtime off an assist from Shannon McTavish to help the Cavaliers (2-4, 7-5) defeat the Owls (2-4, 6-5). The first two goals for South Carroll were scored by Gaby Malagari (assist from Lainey Rogers) and Stephanie Zirkenbach, while Cavaliers’ goalie Lily Shaeffer made nine saves.
FSK 1, Winters Mill 0
The Eagles (4-1, 7-2) got a fourth-quarter goal from Grace Bradley off an assist from Drew Watkins to knock off the Falcons (0-5, 2-10). FSK goalie Gillian Gladden finished with two saves.
Boys soccer
Liberty 5, Bel Air 1
Jack Brumbalow finished with two goals and an assist to lead the way for the Lions (8-2-1) in the non-county victory.
FSK 4, Catoctin 1
The Eagles (3-5-1) got goals from four different players — Griffin Garvis, Ray Whittington, Gavin Bussells and Jeshua Jerusalem — in the out-of-county victory. Evan Austin and Liam Hartung added assists, while goalie Kieran Risell made two saves.
Gerstell 2, Key 2
Gerstell (3-1-2, 8-1-2) got goals from Kirkland Kilroy and Riley Kilroy, while its goalie Drew Sindicic made seven saves, in the tie against Key (2-1-1, 4-1-1). Key got goals from Edward Bulmer and Dylan Barnes, with Bulmer also registering an assist.
Tuscarora 5, Manchester Valley 1
South Carroll 2, Linganore 2
Century 5, Smithsburg 0 (Wednesday)
The Knights (10-2) bounced back from a loss the night before to earn the one-goal victory. Jake Hurst scored twice, while Cooper Santos, Colin Murray and Nate Brooks added one goal apiece. Colin Williams (two assists), Carter Hobson, Ethan Spath and Zack Maryanski all registered assists. Vijay Jetton kept the clean slate by making one save.
Girls soccer
FSK 6, Catoctin 2
After falling behind 1-0 early on, the Eagles (2-7) ended up scoring four goals in the first half to take control. Offensive leaders in the win were Abbie Reiger (3 goals, assist), Jess Andres (2 goals), Mackenzie Wilhide (goal, assist), Kaitlyn Strohm (2 assists) and Joel Staub (assist).
Century 1, Oakdale 1
The Knights (10-1-1) got a goal the equalizing goal off a rebound from Kara Stach with nine minutes remaining in regulation. Mia Graff made four saves before exiting with an injury, while Jane Brewer stepped in to make five saves down the stretch.
Linganore 4, South Carroll 1
Westminster 5, Winters Mill 1 (Wednesday)
The Owls (3-3, 5-5) earned the victory over the Falcons (1-5, 3-6) with goals from five different players. Abby Denion, Ella Boussy, Audrey Houle, Emma Youngling and Lauren Applebee all scored, while assists were provided by Taylor Speigle (two), Kate LoPiccollo and Hannah Freter. Westminster goalie Syd Hetrick finished with six saves. Winters Mill’s goal was scored by Beto Bitner.