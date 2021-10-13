Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 12): Liberty field hockey takes control of county race with win over Century

In a battle between the last two Carroll County field hockey teams without a league loss this fall, Liberty edged Century by a score of 2-1 Tuesday to take control of the county title race.
The Lions (4-0, 9-3) got goals from Jenna Evans and Caitlyn Szarko in the win over a Century (5-1, 8-2-1) team that came in having won eight straight games. Szarko and Kyla Seitz added assists for Liberty, which also had goalie Emma Meissner make 14 saves.
Century got its goal from Ella Morris off an assist from Mackenzie Feltz with 1:40 left in regulation.
Liberty has county games remaining against Manchester Valley and FSK.
Field Hockey
FSK 2, South Carroll 0
The Eagles (3-1, 6-2) earned the shutout win over the Cavaliers (1-4, 6-5) behind an all-around team effort. Chloe Kincaid scored in the first quarter off an assist from Kayla Seiler to put FSK up 1-0. A second goal didn’t come until the fourth quarter when Hannah Boyer scored off of a save by South Carroll’s goalie Lily Shaeffer to leave the Eagles up 2-0 when the buzzer sounded.
FSK goalie Gillian Gladden had 11 saves and the Eagles also got a defensive save by Kayla Strahotsky.
Westminster 3, Winters Mill 2
The Owls (2-3, 6-4) edged past the Falcons (0-4. 2-9). Goals for Winters Mill were scored by Caitlyn Erlichman and Abby Kuhlmann, both coming off assists from Brooke Berrol, to go along with goalie Sophia Vallandingham making seven saves.
Girls Soccer
Century 3, Liberty 1
South Carroll 4, FSK 1
The Cavaliers (3-2, 5-2) moved above .500 in league play with the win over the Eagles (0-6, 1-7), who got their lone goal from Jodie Staub on a play that started with a corner kick.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 4, Century 3
Winters Mill 4, Westminster 3
The Falcons (2-4, 6-4) battled back from a 2-0 deficit and an early red card to defeat the Owls (4-2, 7-4) by a goal. Ben Weller led the way with two goals and an assist. Reed Postlethwait and Brandon Estrada added goals of their own, while Brandon Taylor, Ethan Sandoval, and Owen Boone contributed assists. Manny Gavidia had nine saves in the win, while Ethan Sandoval, Owen Boone, Brandon Taylor, Camden Deming and Maddox Shuman willed a strong defensive performance despite Winters Mill playing a man down for a majority of the game
South Carroll 4, FSK 1
Volleyball
Century def. Winters Mill — 3-0 [25-13, 25-18, 25-21]
The Knights (5-2, 7-2) swept the Falcons (3-5, 3-7) behind big games from Jazzy Stanton (7 kills and 6 aces), Eva Brandt (15 kills), Maggie Abramson (25 assists) and Alyssa Hoffman (14 service points with 5 aces).
Liberty def. FSK — 3-0 [ 25-12, 25-10, 25-9]
The Lions (7-1, 7-1) were led in the win over the Eagles (1-7, 1-7) by Juniors Sarah Hart (7 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs and a block), Paige Coulson (4 kills, 9 aces, 6 digs) and Jenna Liska (4 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs). Senior Alise Shotwell had 5 kills and junior Erin Gossard contributed 4 aces.
South Carroll def. Manchester Valley — 3-1 [25-11, 14-25, 28-26, 25-23]
The Cavaliers (4-4, 5-5) beat visiting Manchester Valley (0-7, 0-10) in four sets. Leaders in the victory for South Carroll were Casey Reno with 9 service aces and Cali Kalishek with 21 digs. Nine different Cavaliers recorded a kill.