Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 12): Liberty field hockey takes control of county race with win over Century

The Falcons (2-4, 6-4) battled back from a 2-0 deficit and an early red card to defeat the Owls (4-2, 7-4) by a goal. Ben Weller led the way with two goals and an assist. Reed Postlethwait and Brandon Estrada added goals of their own, while Brandon Taylor, Ethan Sandoval, and Owen Boone contributed assists. Manny Gavidia had nine saves in the win, while Ethan Sandoval, Owen Boone, Brandon Taylor, Camden Deming and Maddox Shuman willed a strong defensive performance despite Winters Mill playing a man down for a majority of the game