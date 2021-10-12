Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 11): No. 6 Westminster volleyball sweeps No. 14 Dulaney to stay undefeated

Stepping out of county play didn’t slow down Westminster volleyball Monday evening.
In a battle between teams ranked in the most recent Baltimore Sun poll, sixth-ranked Westminster (9-0) swept 14th-ranked Dulaney, 3-0 [25-13, 25-14, 25-23].
The Owls were led by Cassi Shields (10 kills, 8 aces), Emma Reaves (9 kills), Cici Mason (7 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces), Faith Mohr (29 assists, 3 blocks, 4 digs) and Ellie Yaider (8 aces, 10 digs).
Westminster, which will be back in action Thursday against Manchester Valley, has lost just two games all season.