Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 11): No. 6 Westminster volleyball sweeps No. 14 Dulaney to stay undefeated

By
Carroll County Times
Oct 11, 2021 10:04 PM
Westminster libero Ellie Yader, left, and the Owls' volleyball team, seen in this photo from earlier this fall, earned a 3-0 victory over Dulaney on Oct. 11.
Westminster libero Ellie Yader, left, and the Owls' volleyball team, seen in this photo from earlier this fall, earned a 3-0 victory over Dulaney on Oct. 11. (Dylan Slagle)

Stepping out of county play didn’t slow down Westminster volleyball Monday evening.

In a battle between teams ranked in the most recent Baltimore Sun poll, sixth-ranked Westminster (9-0) swept 14th-ranked Dulaney, 3-0 [25-13, 25-14, 25-23].

The Owls were led by Cassi Shields (10 kills, 8 aces), Emma Reaves (9 kills), Cici Mason (7 kills, 4 blocks, 4 aces), Faith Mohr (29 assists, 3 blocks, 4 digs) and Ellie Yaider (8 aces, 10 digs).

Westminster, which will be back in action Thursday against Manchester Valley, has lost just two games all season.

Boys Soccer

Winters Mill 5, Franklin 2

Gerstell 6, Jemicy 0

Manchester Valley 0, Patterson Mill 0

Field Hockey

Manchester Valley 4, South Carroll 1

Golf

Manchester Valley 171, Hereford 171, Century 183

