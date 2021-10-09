xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 8): Undefeated South Carroll football blows past Winters Mill, 47-7

By
Carroll County Times
Oct 08, 2021 9:03 PM
South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski, seen in this file photo from earlier this fall, intercepted multiple passes and ran one back for a touchdown in a victory over Winters Mill on Friday night.
South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski, seen in this file photo from earlier this fall, intercepted multiple passes and ran one back for a touchdown in a victory over Winters Mill on Friday night. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll continued its dominance on both sides of the ball Friday night, staying undefeated with a 47-7 victory on the road over Winters Mill.

The Cavaliers (3-0, 6-0), who are now the last football team in Carroll County without a loss, set the tone right from the onset when Sean Patrick recovered a fumble on the first Winters Mill (0-4, 0-6) drive. Shortly after, quarterback Ryan Barnard scored on a 6-yard touchdown run and South Carroll never looked back.

Barnard ended up running for three touchdown and passing for two others to lead the offense. Defensively, Carter Mazalewski headlined a lengthy list of standouts by picking off multiple passes and returning one of those interceptions for a touchdown in the early stages of the first quarter.

A 31-yard touchdown reception by Logan Miller on a pass from Barnard gave South Carroll a 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Barnard’s second touchdown run increased the lead to 27-0 midway through the second quarter.

Winters Mill got on the board just before halftime on its own interception return for a touchdown, making it 27-7 at the break. But it was all South Carroll in the second half.

Jackson Strzelczyk caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Barnard early in the third quarter to make it 34-7. Mazalewski intercepted his second pass on the next possession, setting up Barnard’s third rushing touchdown — this time for 19 yards out — to make it 41-7.

Caleb Blum then capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. The South Carroll defense has now heled five straight opponents to 7 points or less.

Field Hockey

South Carroll 4, Huntingtown 1

The Cavaliers (6-3) stepped out of county play to earn the three-goal victory. Gabby Malagari scored two goals, while Cadence Naill (goal, assist) and Olivia Russell (goal, assist) each scored as well. South Carroll goalie Lily Shaeffer finished with two saves.

