Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 7): Winters Mill volleyball sweeps Francis Scott Key

Mackenzie Feltz and Ella Morris each scored goals for the Knights (5-0, 8-1-1) in the one-goal victory over the Cavaliers (1-2, 5-3). Century also got assists from Riley Schulze and Danielle DeLawter. Olivia Russell scored the lone goal for South Carroll off an assist from Cadence Naill, while Cavaliers’ goalie Lily Shaeffer finished with seven saves.