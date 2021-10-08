Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 7): Winters Mill volleyball sweeps Francis Scott Key

Against visiting FSK on Thursday, Winters Mill earned its second sweep against county competition this fall.
The Falcons (3-4, 3-6) earned the 3-0 victory [25-19, 25-11, 25-10] thanks to big games from Sarah Buckingham (7 aces), Staci Kutzler (11 digs) and Allison Louque (4 kills). The Eagles (1-6, 1-6) dropped their second straight match.
Volleyball
Westminster def. South Carroll — 3-0 [25-10, 25-11, 25-20]
The Owls (7-0, 8-0) defeated the Cavaliers (3-4, 4-5) behind big games from Cassi Shields (16 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs), Faith Mohr (30 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces), Emma Reaves (7 kills), Cici Mason (4 kills, 2 blocks), Meghan Spratt (5 aces, 4 digs) and Jenna Rodriguez (5 aces).
Liberty def. Manchester Valley — 3-0 [25-12, 25-17, 25-11]
The Lions (6-1, 6-1) earned the sweep over the Mavericks (0-6, 0-9). Leaders for Liberty were juniors Sarah Hart (16 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs) and Paige Coulson (7 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs and 1 assist). Junior Jenna Liska contributed 1 kill, 3 aces, 2 assists and 4 digs. Junior Hadley Rossbach had 1 kill and 4 digs. Senior Alise Shotwell had 3 kills, while sophomore Grace Maertin had 1 ace, 2 digs and 25 assists.
Manchester Valley was led in the loss by Libby Burkhouse (7 assists, 7 digs), Emma Shaffer (6 kills), Skylar Engel (block) and Ariana Hawn (block).
Field Hockey
Century 2, South Carroll 1
Mackenzie Feltz and Ella Morris each scored goals for the Knights (5-0, 8-1-1) in the one-goal victory over the Cavaliers (1-2, 5-3). Century also got assists from Riley Schulze and Danielle DeLawter. Olivia Russell scored the lone goal for South Carroll off an assist from Cadence Naill, while Cavaliers’ goalie Lily Shaeffer finished with seven saves.
Fallston 1, FSK 0
FSK (5-2) got a strong game from goalie Gillian Gladden (8 saves), along with one defensive save each by Drew Watkins and Kayla Strahotsky, in the one-goal loss. Fallston scored in the fourth quarter.
Katelyn Boyer, Chloe Kincaid, and Carley Topper made strong efforts offensively but couldn’t find the cage for FSK.
Manchester Valley 12, Patterson Mill 0 (Wednesday)
The Mavericks (4-4) earned the shutout win in non-county play. Courtney Bell (3 goals), Eden Kunert (2 goals), Jessie Bare (2 goals) and Layla Lagunas (2 goals) all scored multiple times. Other offensive contributors in the victory were Abbi Baer (goal), Kelsee Bittinger (assist), Maddie Fisher (goal, assist), Caroline Foran (2 assists), Olivia Mitchell (goal) and Korynne Piper (assist).
Franklin 5, Winters Mill 2 (Wednesday)
The Falcons (2-8) dropped the non-county contest, getting goals from Annie Pruitt and Abby Kuhlmann. Winters Mill goalie Sophia Vallandingham finished with 20 saves.
Boys Soccer
Century 1, South Carroll 0 OT
The Knights (5-0, 9-1) scored on an own goal in overtime on a ball put into the box by Carter Hobson to edge past the Cavaliers (2-2, 5-4). Vijay Jetton finished with two saves for Century.
Gerstell 4, Mount Carmel 1
In MIAA C Conference action, Gerstell (2-1-1, 7-1-1) earned the three-goal victory. Travis Smith, Rocco Simonello, Justin Rudo and Braden Hammond all scored goals, while Drew Sindicic made five saves.
Golf
Liberty 164, Marriotts Ridge 171
At River Downs, the Lions (8-9) won the non-county match-up with senior Carter Nimorwicz shooting a score of 40 to share medalist honors with Marriotts Ridge freshman Lila Becker.
Manchester Valley 164, Westminster 164
At Oakmont, Westminster’s Jennifer Sorkin was the medalist with a round of 35. Manchester Valley was led by Tyler Bruns (39).
Westminster 149, Liberty 165 (Wednesday)
In the match at Westminster National, Evan Appleby and Jennifer Sorkin both shot a 35 to lead the undefeated Owls to victory. Drew Byrd shot a 38 for Liberty.
Manchester Valley 184, FSK 236 (Wednesday)
At the Links at Gettysburg, Manchester Valley’s Adam Slivosky finished as the medalist. FSK was led by freshman McKenna Lanza with a team-season-low score of 46.