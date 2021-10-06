Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 5): Westminster volleyball stays undefeated with sweep of Winters Mill

The Westminster volleyball team was all business Tuesday in a sweep of Winters Mill.
The Owls (6-0, 7-0) won 3-0 with scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-7 against the Falcons (2-4, 2-6), pushing the program to its 35th straight victory against Carroll County opponents.
Leaders for Westminster were Cassi Shields (17 kills, 6 aces, 6 digs, 2 blocks), Faith Mohr (25 assists, 2 aces), Emma Reaves (5 kills, 3 blocks), Ellie Yaider (10 digs, 2 aces) and Meghan Spratt (6 digs, 3 aces).
Volleyball
South Carroll def. FSK — 3-0 [25-16, 25-13, 25-9]
South Carroll (3-3 county, 4-4 overall) swept host FSK (1-5, 1-5) and 10 players recorded kills for the Cavaliers. Lili White leading the way with 8. Three Cavaliers recorded 10 digs apiece — Cali Kalishek, Lily Sellers, and Lindsey Willie (also had 7 service aces). Casey Reno contributed with 9 digs and 7 assists.
Liberty def. Century — 3-0 [25-15, 25-13, 25-22]
Liberty (5-1, 5-1) was led against the Knights (4-2, 6-2) by juniors Sarah Hart (16 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs) and Paige Coulson (8 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs and 3 assists). Senior Alise Shotwell had 4 kills and a block. Sophomore Grace Maertin contributed 3 kills, an ace, 4 digs and 26 assists.
Field hockey
Century 2, Westminster 1
Liberty 3, South Carroll 2
Caitlynn Szarko had two goals, while Lucy Davidson had one, as the Lions (2-0, 7-3) edged the Cavaliers (1-1, 5-2) by a goal. Jenna Evans added two assists and goalie Emma Meissner had 12 saves for Liberty in the victory. Both South Carroll goals were scored by Olivia Russell off assists from Stephanie Zirkenbach, while Cavaliers’ goalie Lily Shaeffer made 12 saves.