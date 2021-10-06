Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 5): Westminster volleyball stays undefeated with sweep of Winters Mill

Caitlynn Szarko had two goals, while Lucy Davidson had one, as the Lions (2-0, 7-3) edged the Cavaliers (1-1, 5-2) by a goal. Jenna Evans added two assists and goalie Emma Meissner had 12 saves for Liberty in the victory. Both South Carroll goals were scored by Olivia Russell off assists from Stephanie Zirkenbach, while Cavaliers’ goalie Lily Shaeffer made 12 saves.