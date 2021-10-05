Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 4): Hannah Boyer leads FSK comeback win over Manchester Valley field hockey

Francis Scott Key field hockey won its second county game of the season with a second-half comeback against Manchester Valley Monday by a score of 2-1.
Hannah Boyer scored both goals for the Eagles (2-1, 5-1), who have now outscored its opponents 37-7 in six games this fall.
Man Valley (0-3, 3-4) scored first courtesy of Jessie Bare finding the cage in the second quarter. Boyer than answered with one goal in each of the third and fourth quarters, both off assists from Kayla Seiler. FSK goalie Gillian Gladden made seven saves.
Field Hockey
Winters Mill 10, Pikesville 0
Six different players scored for the Falcons (3-7) in the non-county shutout victory. Alaina Konold had a hat trick, along with an assist, while Brooke Berrol and Annie Pruitt added two goals each.
Pruitt and Abby Kuhlmann, who also added an additional goal, finished with two assists apiece. Caitlyn Erlichman and Riley Dell each added goals to bring the total to 10. Berrol, Jameson Toney, and Cici Coco also had assists. Sara Gardner had one save.
McDonogh 4, Liberty 1
Caitlyn Szarko scored the lone goal for the Lions (6-3), with Jenna Evans providing an assist. Liberty goalie Emma Meissner finished with 14 saves.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 1, Tuscarora 1
Liberty improved its record to 6-0-1 (3-0 county) with a tie against unbeaten Tuscarora (6-0-1). Jack Brumbalow scored Liberty’s goal early in the second half to even the game at 1 apiece. Hutton Steier led the Lions with 5 saves. The game was stopped with 26:13 remaining in the second half because of lightning.