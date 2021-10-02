Carroll County varsity roundup (Oct. 1): FSK football cruises over Century, 41-3

The Francis Scott Key football team looked every bit as good as its unblemished record might suggest on the road Friday against Century.
The Eagles (3-0, 5-0) built a 28-3 lead by halftime and never looked back on the way to a 41-3 victory over the Knights (1-1, 1-3). Senior Jaeden Heiser had a huge game, scoring four receiving touchdowns that were all 20 yards or more, while quarterback Jarren Rutter (four passing scores, one rushing) and receiver Austin Schemm also found the endzone.
Heiser kicked off the scoring with 6:45 left in the first quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Rutter. Later in the first quarter, Rutter made it 14-0 with a one-yard quarterback sneak.
Century got on the board with a field goal in the second quarter, but FSK answered with two more touchdowns from Heiser before halftime. One score came on a 70-yard pass from Ben Stevens, who took the ball on an end-around and then found Heiser down the right sideline with just over two minutes left in the half.
Then, on the next Century possession, Heiser intercepted a pass on defense. With just under a minute left on the clock, he then caught his third score on a 24-yard pass from Rutter to make it 28-3.
The big game through the air continued in the second half, as Rutter found Heiser again for a 28-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. FSK wrapped up the scoring in the fourth on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Rutter to Schemm.
Football
Westminster 20, Manchester Valley 17
Liberty 56, Winters Mill 21
In a high-scoring affair, the Lions (2-1, 2-3) led by 14 points at the half and then broke things wide open in the third quarter against the Falcons (0-3, 0-5).
Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti completed 16 of 21 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns, to go along with a successful 2-point conversion. Sam Evans hauled in six of those completions for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Tommy Nelson had 83 yards rushing, 49 yards receiving and scored a combined three touchdowns. Carson Struble also had a big game with a 48-yard catch and a 2-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, the Lions saw Evans, Nelson and Dean Beaumier record interceptions. Overall Luke Collins, Peyton Roebuck and Ryan Llewelyn all played big roles on defense as well.
South Carroll 36, Thomas Johnson 6
The Cavaliers (5-0) stayed undefeated this fall with the 30-point victory in non-county play.