Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 30): South Carroll boys soccer beats Winters Mill in double overtime

In its county opener on Thursday, South Carroll outlasted Winters Mill by a goal on the strength of two goals apiece from Olivia Russell and Cadence Naill. The Cavaliers (1-0, 5-1) got assists from Ruby Fipps, Shannon McTavish and Lainey Rogers, to go along with 10 saves by Lily Shaeffer. Winters Mill (0-3, 2-7) got its goals from Annie Pruitt and Abby Kuhlmann (two) all within a span of four minutes. Pruitt added two assists, while Danica Frushour had one. Falcons’ goalie Sophia Vallandingham made 10 saves.