Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 30): South Carroll boys soccer beats Winters Mill in double overtime

For the second time in as many nights, South Carroll boys soccer had a game decided on a golden goal. Only on Thursday, against Winters Mill, it was the Cavaliers that came out on top.
Danny Caparotti delivered the deciding score with one minute to play in double overtime for a 1-0 victory over the Falcons. South Carroll had lost 2-1 against Bel Air on Wednesday in double overtime.
Against Winters Mill, Caporatti was assisted by Camden Larson on the game-winner. South Carroll (1-1, 4-3) goalie Cole Anderson made six saves, while Winters Mill (1-3, 3-3) goalie Manny Gavidia made 11 saves.
Boys Soccer
Westminster 5, FSK 0
The Owls (3-0, 6-2) scored all their goals in the first half against the Eagles (0-4, 1-4). Jimmy Gogol scored twice, while Ashton Stewart had a goal and an assist to lead the way for Westminster. Zach Gaegler added two assists and Jack Heefner had one, while Daniel Wojtkowiak and Wallid Jassir accounted for the other two goals.
Century 3, Manchester Valley 0
Nathan Brooks had two goals and Evan DeLawter had the other for the Knights (3-0, 7-1) in the shutout victory over the Mavericks (0-3, 0-6). Carter Hobson, Domenic Arena and Cooper Santos registered assists, while goalie Vijay Jetton made three saves for Century.
Gerstell 1, St. Vincent Pallotti 1
Drew Sindicic made seven saves for Gerstell (0-0-1, 5-1-1) in the team’s MIAA C Conference opener.
Girls Soccer
Century 1, Manchester Valley 0
Westminster 7, FSK 0
Ella Boussy (3 goals) and Taylor Speigle (goal, 2 assists) led the way for the Owls (2-1, 4-3) in the shutout win over the Eagles (0-4, 1-5). Emma Youngling, Stella Schoberg and Hannah Freter also had goals. Assists were also made by Melissa Cignattas, Kylie Garman, Kate LoPiccolo, Cynthia Winn and Leslie Vasquez. Syd Hetrick made four saves for Westminster.
South Carroll 1, Winters Mill 0
The Cavaliers (1-1, 3-1) picked up their first county win with the shutout of the Falcons (1-3, 3-4).
Volleyball
Westminster def. Liberty — 3-1 [24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14]
The Owls (5-0, 6-0) stayed undefeated with the win over the previously unbeaten Lions (4-1, 4-1). Westminster was led by Cassi Shields (24 kills, 10 aces, 8 digs), Faith Mohr (31 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs), Ellie Yaider (16 digs, 3 aces), Molly Thomas (10 digs), Cici Mason (6 kills, 3 blocks) and Emma Reaves (7 kills).
Liberty’s standout players were juniors Paige Coulson (9 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs, and 2 blocks), Jenna Liska (5 kills, 2 aces, and 5 digs) and Sarah Hart (4 kills, 2 blocks, and 5 digs). Junior Sarah Zentner had 1 kill and 6 blocks. Junior Hadley Rossbach had 5 digs.
Century def. South Carroll — 3-0 [25-23, 25-20, 25-21]
The Knights (4-1, 6-1) earned the sweep of the Cavaliers (2-3, 3-4). Century was led by Jazzy Stanton (career-high 10 kills), Eva Brandt (12 kills) and Maggie Abramson (32 assists).
South Carroll was led by Lili White with 12 digs, 4 kills and 2 service aces. Ava Fogle contributed with 7 kills and Sam Rice added 4 kills of her own. Cali Kalishek recorded 10 digs and 2 service aces.
Winters Mill def. Manchester Valley — 3-0 [25-18, 25-16, 25-19]
The Falcons (2-3, 2-5) swept the Mavericks (0-4, 0-7) behind strong play from Ava Hall (7 kills) and Allison Louque (6 kills). Manchester Valley was led by Libby Burkhouse (14 assists), Sarah Brisson (13 kills), Evyn Bass (19 digs) and Sydney Cushen (2 blocks).
Field Hockey
South Carroll 4, Winters Mill 3
In its county opener on Thursday, South Carroll outlasted Winters Mill by a goal on the strength of two goals apiece from Olivia Russell and Cadence Naill. The Cavaliers (1-0, 5-1) got assists from Ruby Fipps, Shannon McTavish and Lainey Rogers, to go along with 10 saves by Lily Shaeffer. Winters Mill (0-3, 2-7) got its goals from Annie Pruitt and Abby Kuhlmann (two) all within a span of four minutes. Pruitt added two assists, while Danica Frushour had one. Falcons’ goalie Sophia Vallandingham made 10 saves.
South Carroll is back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 5 against Liberty, while Winters Mill will try to snap its three-game losing skid a day earlier against Pikesville.
FSK 4, Westminster 3
The Eagles (1-1, 4-1) prevailed in a shootout following two sudden-death overtimes against the Owls (1-1, 5-2), which came in having won five games in a row. In the shootout, FSK got goals from Chloe Kincaid, Kayla Seiler and Hannah Boyer. Caroline Blake and Paige Davis scored in the shootout for Westminster.
Century 1, Manchester Valley 0
The Knights (3-0, 6-1-1) got the lone goal of the game from Julia Bornyek on the way to the shutout victory over the Mavericks (0-2, 3-3). Century has now won six games in a row.