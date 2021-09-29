Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 28): Westminster field hockey outlasts Manchester Valley in overtime

Caitlyn Szarko registered three goals and an assist to lead the way for the Lions (1-0, 6-2) in the win over the Falcons (0-2, 2-6). Jenna Evans (goal, 2 assists), Riley Matthiesen (goal) and Lucy Davidson (assist) each chipped in with points offensively as well. Emma Meissner finished with six saves in goal for Liberty.