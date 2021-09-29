Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 28): Westminster field hockey outlasts Manchester Valley in overtime

Jess Kent scored two goals, including the game winner in overtime, to lift Westminster field hockey to a 3-2 victory over Manchester Valley on Tuesday.
The Owls (1-0, 5-1) also got a goal from Miranda Moshang off a corner during regulation, along with an assist from Caroline Beakes. Manchester Valley (0-1, 3-2) had Korynne Piper and Courtney Bell score goals, while Jessie Bare had an assist.
Westminster goalie Anna Tippett finished with four saves.
Field Hockey
Liberty 5, Winters Mill 1
Caitlyn Szarko registered three goals and an assist to lead the way for the Lions (1-0, 6-2) in the win over the Falcons (0-2, 2-6). Jenna Evans (goal, 2 assists), Riley Matthiesen (goal) and Lucy Davidson (assist) each chipped in with points offensively as well. Emma Meissner finished with six saves in goal for Liberty.
Kaitlin Clements scored off an assist from Brooke Berrol for Winters Mill, while goalie Sophia Vallandingham made 25 saves.
Century 2, FSK 0
The Knights (2-0, 5-1-1) got their goals from senior Julia Dean and sophomore Julia Bornyek, while senior Mackenzie Feltz added an assist, in the win over the previously undefeated Eagles (0-1, 3-1).
Fallston 2, South Carroll 1
The Cavaliers (4-1) fell short in the non-county contest with the team’s lone goal scored by junior Caroline Laur. Junior goalie Lily Schaeffer made 11 saves.
Girls Soccer
Century 4, FSK 0
Liberty 4, Winters Mill 0
Manchester Valley 4, Westminster 2
Boys Soccer
Liberty 7, Winters Mill 2
Century 7, FSK 0
Volleyball
Westminster def. Century — 3-0 [25-12, 25-17, 25-16]
Liberty def. South Carroll — 3-1 [25-20, 15-25, 25-20, 25-13]
Golf
District I 3A/4A Tournament
In the tournament held Monday at Black Rock Golf Course, Westminster placed third with a team score of 314. Urbana (303) and Linganore (307) were the top two teams.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
The scorers for the Owls were Jennifer Sorkin (73), Riley Smith (77), Evan Appleby (81) and Micah Ozgar (83). The team qualifies for states, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 at the University of Maryland.