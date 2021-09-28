Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 27): Century boys soccer opens county play with win over Winters Mill

Century rebounded from its first loss of the season last week against Gerstell with a convincing win against Winters Mill in its county opener on Monday evening.
Jake Hurst scored a pair of goals, while Nate Brooks and Ethan Spath each found the net once, to help the Knights (1-0, 5-1) to the 4-1 victory over the Falcons (1-1, 3-1). Aydin Armstrong had a pair of assists and Carter Hobson also added an assist. Century goalie Vijay Jetton made three saves.
Winters Mill got its lone goal from Ben Weller off an assist from CJ Wasmer. Manny Gavidia registered 14 saves.
Girls Soccer
Century 3, Winters Mill 1
The Knights (1-0, 5-1) honored their 11 seniors prior to the game and then picked up the two-goal victory over the Falcons (1-1, 3-1) in the team’s county opener. Haley Greenwade led the way with a hat trick.
Winters Mill struck first on a thru ball from Amanda Scholze to Gracee Weinreich 19 minutes into the contest. Century answered eight minutes later on a corner kick that Caroline Little flicked to Greenwade, who finished to tie the score at 1-1. With about seven minutes remaining in the first half, Greenwade scored her second goal of the night on a contested ball near Winters Mill goalie Emma Jewell (8 saves).
The score stayed 2-1 until five minutes remained in the second half, as Harli Hamlett found Greenwade for the Knights’ third goal. Century goalie Mia Graff finished with six saves.
Volleyball
Gerstell def. Key — 3-0 [25-13, 25-12, 25-22]
The Falcons (2-1, 2-4) moved above .500 in IAAM C Conference play with the sweep of Key (1-2, 2-2).
C. Milton Wright def. Manchester Valley — 3-0 [25-23, 25-16, 31-29]
Leaders for the Mavericks (0-6) were Libby Burkhouse (5 assists), Sarah Brisson (7 kills), Faith Colendar (12 digs and 1 block), Kamryn Troy (1 block) and Skylar Engel (1 block).