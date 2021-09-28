Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 27): Century boys soccer opens county play with win over Winters Mill

Winters Mill struck first on a thru ball from Amanda Scholze to Gracee Weinreich 19 minutes into the contest. Century answered eight minutes later on a corner kick that Caroline Little flicked to Greenwade, who finished to tie the score at 1-1. With about seven minutes remaining in the first half, Greenwade scored her second goal of the night on a contested ball near Winters Mill goalie Emma Jewell (8 saves).