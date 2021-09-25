Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 24): Century football comes back in second half to beat Winters Mill, 14-7

On the road Friday night, Century broke through for its first win of the season.
The Knights (1-0, 1-2) trailed by seven at the half, but regrouped to score 14 unanswered after halftime to earn a 14-7 victory over Winters Mill (0-2, 0-4).
Winters Mill struck first in the opening minute of the second quarter as quarterback Dominic Graham hit Kyle Anderson for a 20-yard touchdown reception down the right sideline. The extra point was good and the score remained 7-0 in favor of the Falcons the rest of the period.
Century finally got on the board to tie the score with just over six minutes to go in the third quarter, as Aiden O’Brien ran in a touchdown from the three-yard line. Then, with just over 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, running back Erik Harrell put the Knights ahead courtesy of a 14-yard rushing touchdown up the middle.
Century plays host to Francis Scott Key next Friday, while Winters Mill will look for its first win the same night at home against Liberty.
Football
South Carroll 43, Manchester Valley 0
Francis Scott Key 31, Liberty 27
The Eagles (2-0, 4-0) led the Lions (1-1, 1-3) by three, 24-21, at the half and then made several big plays down the stretch to pull out the four-point victory and stay undefeated.
Volleyball
Century def. Manchester Valley — 3-1 [20-25, 25-9, 25-23, 25-13]
The Knights (3-0, 5-0) regrouped after dropping the first set to beat the Mavericks (0-3, 0-4) and stay undefeated. Leaders for Century were Eva Brandt (21 kills and 3 aces), Uchechi Mba (10 kills), Jazzy Stanton (7 kills, 10 digs, 19 service points and 4 aces) and Maggie Abramson (36 assists).
Manchester Valley was led by Kamryn Troy (16 assists), Sarah Brisson (5 kills), Faith Colendar (5 kills), Rowan Walsh (16 digs) and Ariana Hawn (4 blocks).
Field Hockey
Century 6, Winters Mill 0
The Knights (1-0, 4-1-1) got goals from six different players on the way to the win over the Falcons (0-1, 2-5). Century’s goals were scored by sophomore Kendra Burns, junior Ella Morris, senior Ali Lamdin, senior Mackenzie Feltz, senior Rachel Cohen and freshman Natalie Opatovsky. Feltz, Opatovsky, senior Riley Schulze and senior Paige Duborow registered assists.
Winters Mill goalie Sophia Vallandingham finished with 22 saves.