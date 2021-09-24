Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 23): Liberty girls soccer earns comeback win over FSK

Goals from Grace Culver and Ashley Schwartz helped Liberty erase an early one-goal deficit and earn a 2-1 victory on Thursday against Francis Scott Key.
FSK (0-2, 1-3) opened the scoring with Abigail Reiger finding the back of the net off an assist from Mackenzie Willhide. But Liberty (1-0-1, 5-1-1) fought back to tie the game on Culver’s goal off an assist from Madi Rytina.
Later, Schwartz scored the game winner on a header following Morgan Stein’s corner kick.
Addie Kraics made 11 saves at goalie for FSK.
Girls Soccer
River Hill 3, Westminster 1
Westminster (3-2) got its goal from Stella Schoberg, taking a 1-0 lead early in the second half. But River Hill answered with three unanswered scores, including a late penalty kick, to earn the victory. Goals for the Hawks were scored by Ella Ferrer, Katie Huang and Kaitlyn Heitzman.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 6, Francis Scott Key 0
Liberty improved its record to 5-0 overall (2-0 county) with its shutout victory over FSK (0-2, 1-2). The Lions were led by six different goal scorers. Colin Apellaniz had three saves in goal. FSK was led by goalie Kyle Kramlick (9 saves).
Volleyball
Westminster def. Francis Scott Key — 3-0 [25-11, 25-9, 25-12]
The Owls (3-0, 4-0) earned the sweep behind big efforts from Amanda Berends (6 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs), Jenna Rodriguez (13 assists, 4 aces), Kylie McWilliams (4 kills), Meghan Spratt (5 aces) and Faith Mohr (13 assists, 5 aces).
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
FSK (0-4, 0-4) was led by junior outside hitter Kelsey Holman (3 kills, 4 blocks, and 5 digs) and junior libero Caroline Cruickshank (9 digs, 2 assists, and 2 aces).