Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 21): Unbeaten South Carroll field hockey records third straight shutout in win over Catoctin

The South Carroll field hockey team continued its shutout streak on Tuesday, defeating visiting Catoctin 9-0.
The Cavaliers (4-0) remain unbeaten this fall and have held each of their last three opponents without a goal. In the latest performance, Olivia Russell (3 goals) and Shannon McTavish (2 goals) each scored multiple times.
Other standouts offensively were Cadence Naill (goal, assist), Stephanie Zirkenbach (goal), Caroline Laur (goal), Audrey Lillycrop (goal), Ruby Fipps (assist), Lainey Rogers (assist) and Caitlin Yankle (assist). South Carroll had Lily Shaeffer (two saves) and Caelin Loppes (one save) split time in goal.
The Catoctin goalies made a combined 14 saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
Manchester Valley 3, Middletown 0
Olivia Mitchell, Courtney Bell and Maddie Fisher all scored goals, while Kelsee Bittinger, Korynne Piper and Jessie Bare all registered assists, for the Mavericks (3-1) in the shutout win.
Winters Mill 5, Thomas Johnson 0
Brooke Berrol had three goals, while Alaina Konold and Addison Vallandingham added one apiece for the Falcons (2-4). Caitlyn Erlichman had two assists, with Abby Kuhlmann and Cici Coco each adding one. Strong defense and midfield play were able to help Winters Mill keep the ball on its offensive end.
Francis Scott Key 4, Walkersville 1
BOYS SOCCER
Gerstell 2, Century 1
The Falcons (5-1) handed the Knights (3-1) their first loss of the season. Gerstell goals were scored by Travis Smith and Riley Kilroy, while goalie Drew Sindicic made five saves.
Aydin Armstrong scored off an assist from Ethan Spath for Century’s goal.
Liberty 2, Manchester Valley 0
The Lions (1-0, 4-0) stayed undefeated behind goals from Sam Allen and Jarod Kuether. Ryan Smith had an assist, while Garrett Rodoff had one save. Charles Metz had 11 saves for Manchester Valley (0-1, 0-3).
Winters Mill 3, Francis Scott Key 2 2OT
Weller led the way with another hat trick for the Falcons (1-0, 3-0), while Reed Postlethwait added a game-winning assist. Manny Gavidia had four saves for Winters Mill. Ethan Sandoval, Scott Domboski, Camden Deming, and Daniel Tanko anchored a strong defensive effort.
FSK (0-1, 1-1) lost for the first time this fall.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westminster 2, South Carroll 0
Winters Mill 3, Francis Scott Key 1
The Falcons (1-0, 3-1) got first-half goals from Beti Bittner, Kiyomi Mastro and Amanda Scholze on the way to the win over FSK (0-1, 1-2) in the county opener for both teams. Gracee Weinreich had an assist for Winters Mill, while goalies Emma Jewell (4 saves) and Brooke Bennett (1 save) split time in net.
The FSK goal was scored by Mackenzie Wilhide, with the duo of Jalyn Stambaugh (10 saves) and Adeline Kraics (6 saves) playing goalie for the team.
VOLLEYBALL
Century def. FSK — 3-0 [25-13, 25-16, 25-15]
The Knights (2-0, 4-0) completed a sweep of FSK (0-3, 0-3) behind big days from Eva Brandt (12 kills, 6 aces) and Maggie Abramson (21 assists).
Westminster def. Manchester Valley — 3-0 [25-10, 25-11, 25-10]
The Owls (2-0, 3-0) stayed unbeaten with the sweep. Team leaders were Cassi Shields (16 kills, 5 digs), Faith Mohr (15 assists), Jenna Rodriguez (10 assists, 7 aces) and Emma Reaves (4 kills, 4 blocks).
The Mavericks (0-3, 0-4) were led in the loss by Libby Burkhouse (5 assists, 1 block), Emma Shaffer (3 kills), Rowan Walsh (6 digs), Kamryn Troy (5 digs), Evyn Bass (5 digs) and Skylar Engel (1 block).
Liberty def. Winters Mill — 3-1 [25-12, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19]
The attack for the Lions (3-0, 3-0) was led by juniors Sarah Hart (16 kills, 3 aces, 1 block and 6 digs) and Paige Coulson (10 kills, 5 aces and 16 digs). Senior Alise Shotwell added 5 kills and a block. Senior Maddie Maggio and junior Hadley Rossbach both contributed 3 aces. Sophomore Grace Maertin had 31 assists.