Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 20): Winters Mill girls soccer edges Maryvale

A successful 25-yard direct kick from Amanda Scholze served as the lone goal in the game Monday, helping Winters Mill girls soccer earn a 1-0 win over Maryvale Prep.
Emma Jewell made 14 saves in goal for the Falcons, who improved their overall record to 2-1. The team is back in action Tuesday with its first county game against Francis Scott Key.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mercy 5, Century 2
The Knights (4-1) lost for the first time this fall, as Mercy scored four goals in the first 18 minutes to take a quick and commanding lead. Century fought back with a goal before halftime, as Harli Hamlett finished a header off a pass from Caroline Little.
Mercy added another score in the second half before the Knights added a late goal from Bella Coccio on a set piece that started with a throw in.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 5, Tuscarora 0
Caitlyn Szarko led the way for the Lions (4-1) with two goals and two assists. Other offensive standouts in the victory were Caroline Bacon (2 goals) and Jenna Evans (2 assists), while goalie Emma Meissner made seven saves in goal.
Westminster 7, Franklin 1
Jess Kent and Bridget Sheehy each registered hat tricks to lead the way for the Owls (4-1), which have now won four straight games after a season-opening loss.
Kent added a pair of assists, while Caroline Beakes scored the other Westminster goal. Goalie Anna Tippett made one save for the Owls. Franklin’s lone goal was scored by Kennedy Lee.
VOLLEYBALL
South Carroll def. Walkersville — 3-0 [25-20, 25-21, 25-20]
South Carroll (2-2, 1-1) swept out-of-county opponent Walkersville. Leading the way for the Cavaliers was Emily Trail with 7 kills and 15 digs. Cali Kalishek posted 23 digs and Ava Fogle added 8 kills and 3.5 blocks. Next up for the Cavaliers is county opponent Winters Mill on Thursday.