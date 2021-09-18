Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 17): South Carroll football stays unbeaten with win over Westminster

Through three games, South Carroll is proving to have one of the area’s stingiest defenses.
On Friday night, the Cavaliers (3-0) allowed just one touchdown in a 16-7 victory over Westminster (0-3). It’s the third straight week the team has held the opposition to 13 points or less.
Ryan Barnard kicked three field goals to lead the offense for South Carroll, including accounting for the only points of the opening half with a successful kick in the second quarter. Barnard added his second field goal early in the third before AJ Rodrigues ran in the Cavaliers’ first touchdown from 16 yards out with 4:36 remaining in the period.
Westminster answered right back with its touchdown score less than one minute after the South Carroll run, getting a 77-yard sprint down the right sideline into the end zone from Mason Fisher on a swing pass from Jack Gruenzinger.
But that was as close as the comeback attempt came. Barnard added his third field goal in the fourth quarter to create the final nine-point margin of victory.
FOOTBALL
Francis Scott Key 16, Winters Mill 0
Liberty 37, Manchester Valley 30
In a high-scoring game filled with several lead changes, Liberty (1-2) stopped the Manchester Valley (2-1) offense twice in the final two minutes to earn the win and hand the Mavericks their first loss. Liberty’s Sam Evans intercepted a pass with less than 10 seconds left to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Tommy Nelson scored what ended up being the game-winning touchdown with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter courtesy of a short run.
FIELD HOCKEY
Westminster 3, Dulaney 2
The Owls (3-1) won their third straight game against the Lions.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty 2, Pikesville 0
The Lions (3-0) stayed undefeated behind goals from Jack Brumbalow and Ryan Smith. Liberty’s Hutton Steier made two saves, while Pikesville goalie Nathan Gogin finished with 13 saves.