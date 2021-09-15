Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 14): Ben Weller hat trick leads Winters Mill boys soccer past Pikesville

Ben Weller registered a hat trick to lead the way for Winters Mill in a 4-2 win over Pikesville.
Brandon Taylor chipped in with a goal of his own, and Reed Postlethwait added an assist. Manny Gavidia had two saves in the win.
The next game for Winters Mill (2-0) is Sept. 21 against FSK.
BOYS SOCCER
Westminster 2, Thomas Johnson 1
Britton Henline scored the game winner off of an assist from Jimmy Gogol with 15 minutes left in the second half for the Owls (2-2 overall). Carter Ruby scored the first goal of the game off a Henline assist in the first half. Alex Moreno’s goal for TJ early in the second half tied the game at 1-1.
South Carroll 3, Boonsboro 0
After a scoreless first half, the Cavaliers (3-1) got three goals from three different players in the second. Chase Fowble and Garrett Fowble both had unassisted goals. Danny Caparotti finished the scoring on an assist from Camden Larson. Cole Anderson and Landon Pugliese split time in goal for the clean sheet. John Nadzam had an outstanding game recording 16 saves in goal for Boonsboro.
Liberty 3, Brunswick 1
Liberty improved its record to 2-0 with a strong team performance. Jordan Devincent (2 goals) and Austin Wadlington (1 goal) led the Lions. Hutton Steier had 2 saves.
Century 3, Dulaney 2
Colin Williams scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Jake Hurst for the Knights (4-0). Hurst also scored his own goal and Aydin Armstrong accounted for the other (off an assist from Cooper Santos). Vijay Jetton and Ryan Von Stein each had one save for Century.
GIRLS SOCCER
Patterson Mill 1, Manchester Valley 0
South Carroll 1, Boonsboro 0
Madelyn Boyce scored in the 60th minute off of a Lucy Cherry cross to give the Cavaliers (2-0) the victory. Brooke Turner had 5 saves in the shutout win. Kaiti Queen made 5 saves for the host Warriors.
Liberty 4, Brunswick 2
The Lions (1-1) got two goals from Grace Culver to lead the way in the victory. Liberty scored early with a pass by Grace Beck to Grace Young for the goal. Leah Cook for Brunswick scored to tie the game. Culver scored her first goal for Liberty on a pass from Jordan Townsend. Leah Jackson answered back again on a breakaway for Brunswick to tie the game going into the half. Liberty scored two more goals — by Culver and Jordan Townsend — in the second half. Lauren Mondor had 12 saves.
Westminster 5, Thomas Johnson 1
The Owls (1-1) got big offensive games from Ella Bousy (2 goals, assist), Emma Youngling (goal, assist), Kate Lopiccolo (goal), Abby Denion (goal) and Taylor Speigle (2 assists).
Thomas Johnson scored first on a goal by Chase Borntreger before Westminster scored five unanswered to earn the win. Westminster goalie Syd Hetrick made four saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
South Carroll 13, Brunswick 0
The Cavaliers (3-0) got goals from eight different players, including a game-high five from senior Cadence Naill. Other contributors offensively for South Carroll were Stephanie Zirkenbach (2 goals, assist), Mandy Harris (goal, assist), Lainey Rogers (goal, assist), Ruby Fipps (goal), Grace Laur (goal), Claire Vasquenza (goal), Shannon McTavish (goal) and Olivia Russell (assist). South Carroll freshman goalie Caelin Loppes made one save.
Tuscarora 3, Winters Mill 0
The Falcons (1-4) got 10 saves from goalie Sophia Vallandingham in the loss.
C. Milton Wright 2, Manchester Valley 1 OT
Manchester Valley (2-1) got its goal during regulation from Jessie Bare off an assist from Kelsee Bittinger.
Westminster 3, Roland Park 2
The Owls got goals in the second half from Jess Kent, Bridget Sheey and Annie Schinkai to earn the comeback win. Miranda Moshang and Caroline Beakes had assists, while Westminster goalie Anna Tippett made 11 saves.
Liberty 3, North Harford 1
The Lions scored all three of their goals in the first quarter, two coming from Caroline Bacon and the other from Riley Matthiesson (goal, assist). Caitlyn Szarko and Jenna Evans had one assist each. Emma Meissner made seven saves in goal for Liberty.
VOLLEYBALL
South Carroll def. Manchester Valley — 3-0 [25-23, 25-23, 25-19]
The Cavaliers (1-2) celebrated their first win of the season by defeating Manchester Valley 3-0. Leading the attack for South Carroll was Ava Fogle, who notched 13 kills and 2 blocks. Cali Kalishek registered 20 digs, while Lindsey Willie contributed with 7 digs to go along with 12 assists. Jenna Askeland recorded 10 assists in the win. Next up for the Cavaliers is out-of-conference opponent Walkersville on Monday.
Manchester Valley (0-2) was led by Libby Burkhouse (14 assists, 10 digs), Sarah Brisson (7 kills), Evyn Bass (13 digs) and Ariana Hawn (4 blocks).
Century def. Winters Mill — 3-1 [22-25, 25-7, 25-19, 25-19]
The top performers for the Knights were Eva Brandt (15 kills), Uchechi Mba (8 kills), Maggie Abramson (25 assists) and Alyssa Hoffman (3 aces).
Winters Mill was led in the loss by Staci Kutzler (16 digs and 4 aces) and Ava Hall (5 kills).
Gerstell def. Concordia Prep — 3-0 [25-20, 25-21, 26-24]
The win evens the Falcon’s season overall record to 2-2 and they are now 1-0 in conference. Gerstell was led by Logan Baker’s 15 service points, including 4 aces, and Sophia DiMaggio’s stellar defense.
GOLF
Liberty 163, South Carroll 179
Playing at the Links at Challedon, Liberty’s Drew Byrd finished as low medalist with a score of 36. South Carroll’s Michael Valerio and Liberty’s Spencer Trump tied for second by posting 40.
Westminster 158, Century 172
In the match at Westminster National, Jennifer Sorkin and Riley Smith shot a 39 each to lead the Owls (5-0). Medalist Ryan Durborow shot a 35 for Manchester Valley.
Manchester Valley 163, Winters Mill 176, FSK 257
Manchester Valley junior Parker Bopst was the medalist with a round of 35 (1-under).