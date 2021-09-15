Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 14): Ben Weller hat trick leads Winters Mill boys soccer past Pikesville

The Lions (1-1) got two goals from Grace Culver to lead the way in the victory. Liberty scored early with a pass by Grace Beck to Grace Young for the goal. Leah Cook for Brunswick scored to tie the game. Culver scored her first goal for Liberty on a pass from Jordan Townsend. Leah Jackson answered back again on a breakaway for Brunswick to tie the game going into the half. Liberty scored two more goals — by Culver and Jordan Townsend — in the second half. Lauren Mondor had 12 saves.