Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 13): South Carroll field hockey edges Walkersville behind Olivia Russell goal

The South Carroll field hockey team stayed undefeated Monday, shutting out host Walkersville by a score of 1-0. Senior Olivia Russell scored the lone goal of the game off an assist from fellow senior Cadence Naill.
The Cavaliers (2-0) played stout defense all afternoon, not allowing a single shot on goalie Lilly Shaeffer. Walkersville sophomore goalie Alia Winterle finished with six saves.
South Carroll is back in action Tuesday at home against Brunswick.
FIELD HOCKEY
Century 5, Catonsville 0
Manchester Valley 5, Oakdale 0
Jessie Bare (2 goals, assist) and Courtney Bell (goal, assist) led the offense for the Mavericks (2-0) in the shutout victory. Abbi Baer (goal), Ashley Mountcastle (goal) and Kelsee Bittinger (assist) all contributed a point apiece.
Francis Scott Key 8, Middletown 0
Linganore 1, Winters Mill 0 OT
Winters Mill (1-3) goalie Sophia Vallandingham had 11 saves, while Jameson Toney, Alyssa Konold, and Terra Jones anchored the defense with some great interceptions in the overtime loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Westminster def. South Carroll — 3-1 [25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15]
The Owls (1-0, 2-0) defeated the Cavaliers (0-1, 0-2) in the county opener for both teams. Cassi Shields (23 kills, 5 aces), Faith Mohr (32 assists, 3 aces), Emma Reaves (9 kills, 3 blocks) and Cici Mason (5 kills, 2 blocks) were the Westminster leaders.
Pacing the attack for South Carroll was Ava Fogle with 6 kills. Cali Kalishek also had a strong performance with 23 digs for the Cavaliers.
Liberty def. Francis Scott Key — 3-0 [25-14, 25-14, 25-17]
Playing without two starters, the Lions swept FSK. The Liberty attack was led by juniors Paige Coulson (11 kills, 2 block, 15 aces) and Jenna Liska (8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace). Sophomore Grace Maerten had 28 assists. Middle blockers Alise Shotwell (senior) had 4 kills and a block, while MacKenna Wright (sophomore) had 3 kills and 2 blocks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Francis Scott Key 3, Williamsport 0
The Eagles (1-1) evened their record behind goals from Mackenzie Wilhide, Lauren Cooper and Jess Andres. Willhide also had an assist. Goalkeeper Adie Kraics had three saves and five stops, while keeper Jaylynn Stambaugh had one save and one stop. The shutout defensively was led by Ash Watkins.
St. Mary’s 4, Gerstell 1
St. Mary’s (1-0, 1-1) kicked off its conference schedule with a 4-1 home win against Gerstell Academy. The Saints fell behind 1-0, but rallied to score four unanswered goals to gain the win. Four different players scored as Libby Coleman, Kailyn Ernst, Audrey Cannelli and Maddy Rose all tallied for St. Mary’s.