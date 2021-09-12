Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 11): Liberty, Century girls soccer win tournament titles

The Liberty and Century girls soccer teams hit the road Saturday and returned home with a little hardware.
Liberty (2-0), playing in the Queen Anne’s tournament, and Century (4-0), playing in the Adam Parr Tournament at Sparrows Point, each won a pair of games.
Liberty 3, Old Mill 0
In the team’s opening game of the tournament, the Lions scored all three of their goals in the second half. Ashley Schwartz started the scoring with a free kick, followed by Grace Young finishing a corner kick by Morgan Stein. Stein then added her own goal courtesy of a penalty kick to create the final three-goal margin of victory.
Liberty 3, Queen Anne’s 2
Host Queen Anne’s came out on fire and raced out to an early 2-0 lead by scoring off a corner kick and a breakaway, Grace Beck answered for Liberty off an assist from Kassie Ohearn to trim the team’s deficit to 2-1 at halftime.
The Lions then controlled the second half, tying the score at 2-2 when Grace Culver found the net on a free kick. With less than three minutes left in the game and the score still tied, Grace Young provided the game winner on a break away. Lauren Mondor finished with five saves for Liberty in the victory.
Century 3, Parkside 1
In its first game of the tournament, Century took 11 shots and secured five corners in the first half. The pressure ended up leading to a goal from Lexi Rosati with 20 minutes to go before halftime and the Knights took that 1-0 lead into the break.
Century converted an early chance in the second half as Ava Geishauser fed Harli Hamlett for a goal four minutes into the period. In the 15th minute of the second half, Century’s Megan Rusk converted a free kick from 30 yards out to increase the lead to three. Parkside scored its lone goal courtesy of a penalty kick with seven minutes remaining in regulation. Century goalie Mia Graff finished with five saves.
Century 2, Sparrows Point 1
Senior Haley Greenwade scored both goals for the Knights, including the game winner in the final five minutes of the second half, to secure the tournament title.
Greenwade kicked off the scoring with five minutes remaining in the first half, as senior Caroline Little found Greenwade with a thru ball and she finished for a 1-0 lead. The two teams traded shots early in the second half before Sparrows Point got the equalizer with 11 minutes remaining in regulation, as a hard strike narrowly eluded the outstretched arms of Century’s goalie Graff (8 saves).
With the game tied, Greenwade drew a penalty kick in the closing minutes and calmly finished into the back of the net.
In addition to the strong offensive play throughout the tournament, Century also got strong defense in both games from Laren Hackett, Jane Brewer, Alyana Gifford, Bella Mastria, Bella Coccio and Avery Mattox.