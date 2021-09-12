Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 11): Liberty, Century girls soccer win tournament titles

Century converted an early chance in the second half as Ava Geishauser fed Harli Hamlett for a goal four minutes into the period. In the 15th minute of the second half, Century’s Megan Rusk converted a free kick from 30 yards out to increase the lead to three. Parkside scored its lone goal courtesy of a penalty kick with seven minutes remaining in regulation. Century goalie Mia Graff finished with five saves.