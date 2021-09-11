Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 10): Francis Scott Key, Manchester Valley join South Carroll among unbeaten football teams

South Carroll, which defeated Northeast on the road, was one of three Carroll County football teams to remain unbeaten on the young season Friday night.
Francis Scott Key (2-0) handled Southern by a score of 41-11 and Manchester Valley (2-0) edged North Hagerstown, 16-14.
FSK built a 14-3 lead by halftime in its road game against the Bulldogs and then exploded for 27 points in the second half to break the game open. The Mavericks, also on the road, were unable to create the same separation against the Hubs but still never trailed at any point. Manchester Valley led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 14-7 at halftime, eventually getting a second-half safety for what ended up being the deciding points in the game.
FOOTBALL
South Carroll 17, Northeast 7
Bel Air 8, Century 6
Bel Air (1-1) got a safety from Jasonveer Aulakh for the only points in the first half. Nate Furrow added the Bobcats’ touchdown on a 12-yard run. Century (0-2) was led by Erik Harrell, who rushed for nearly 100 yards in the narrow loss.
Chesapeake 34, Winters Mill 7
Chesapeake (2-0) scored on its first drive Friday night on the road against Winters Mill (0-2) and maintained its momentum the rest of the way to secure the victory.
Seniors Kyle Lane and Victor Listorti scored two touchdowns apiece, while Nick Shade hauled in a 47-yard pass from Luca Genovese for the team’s other score. Nico Baez helped Winters Mill (0-2) avoid the shutout by scoring a late touchdown.
Linganore 42, Westminster 7
It was a tight game early on, as Westminster (0-2) sophomore Kyrece Walker took a swing pass from quarterback Jack Gruenzinger 23 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 with 10:03 left in the second quarter. But it was all Linganore after that.
The Lancers scored three unanswered touchdowns before halftime to take a 28-7 lead into the break. Linganore then added two more touchdowns in the second half and held the Owls off the scoreboard over those final two quarters.
St. Albans 41, Liberty 20
FIELD HOCKEY
South Carroll 4, Bel Air 2
The Cavaliers (1-0) won their opening game, with seniors Cadence Naill and Olivia Russel scoring two goals apiece. Juniors Lainey Rogers and Shannon McTavish registered assists, while junior goalie Lilly Shaeffer made 10 saves.
GOLF
Westminster 156, Manchester Valley 171
At Westminster National, Jennifer Sorkin shot a 33 to take medalist honors and lead the way for the undefeated Owls in the 15-shot victory. Tyler Bruns added a round of 42 for Manchester Valley.