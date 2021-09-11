Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 10): Francis Scott Key, Manchester Valley join South Carroll among unbeaten football teams

FSK built a 14-3 lead by halftime in its road game against the Bulldogs and then exploded for 27 points in the second half to break the game open. The Mavericks, also on the road, were unable to create the same separation against the Hubs but still never trailed at any point. Manchester Valley led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 14-7 at halftime, eventually getting a second-half safety for what ended up being the deciding points in the game.