Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 9): Liberty field hockey rebounds with shutout win over Walkersville

Liberty bounced back from a loss against Urbana over the weekend — snapping the team’s 36-game win streak — by shutting out Walkersville 6-0 on Thursday.
Caroline Bacon scored three goals, while Jenna Evans, Caitlyn Szarko and Riley Matthiesson had one goal apiece for Liberty (2-1). Lucy Davidson had three assists and Evans had two.
In goal for the Lions, Emma Meissner made five saves to keep Walkersville off the scoreboard.
GIRLS SOCCER
Linganore 3, Westminster 2
Boonsboro 4, Francis Scott Key 0
BOYS SOCCER
Winters Mill 5, Smithsburg 2
Liberty 11, Catoctin 0
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Manchester Valley 1
Winters Mill def. Francis Scott Key — 3-2 [25-16, 21-25, 12-25, 25-13, 15-8]
Boonsboro def. South Carroll — 3-0 [25-21, 25-20, 25-17]
GOLF
Liberty 178, Winters Mill 188
In the match at River Downs, medalist Spencer Trump shot a 39 to lead the Lions (1-1, 5-8) to the 10-shot victory as a team. Drew Byrd added a round of 41 for Liberty.