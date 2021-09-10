xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County varsity roundup (Sept. 9): Liberty field hockey rebounds with shutout win over Walkersville

By
Carroll County Times
Sep 09, 2021 9:46 PM

Liberty bounced back from a loss against Urbana over the weekend — snapping the team’s 36-game win streak — by shutting out Walkersville 6-0 on Thursday.

Caroline Bacon scored three goals, while Jenna Evans, Caitlyn Szarko and Riley Matthiesson had one goal apiece for Liberty (2-1). Lucy Davidson had three assists and Evans had two.

In goal for the Lions, Emma Meissner made five saves to keep Walkersville off the scoreboard.

GIRLS SOCCER

Linganore 3, Westminster 2

Boonsboro 4, Francis Scott Key 0

BOYS SOCCER

Winters Mill 5, Smithsburg 2

Liberty 11, Catoctin 0

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, Manchester Valley 1

Winters Mill def. Francis Scott Key — 3-2 [25-16, 21-25, 12-25, 25-13, 15-8]

Boonsboro def. South Carroll — 3-0 [25-21, 25-20, 25-17]

GOLF

Liberty 178, Winters Mill 188

In the match at River Downs, medalist Spencer Trump shot a 39 to lead the Lions (1-1, 5-8) to the 10-shot victory as a team. Drew Byrd added a round of 41 for Liberty.

