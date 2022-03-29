Carroll County 2022 high school track and field preview: Several county schools get strong performances to start season

Several Carroll County track and field teams started their 2022 seasons over the weekend.

Century, Liberty and Francis Scott Key had athletes competing at the Urbana Invitational. The Century girls had the top local effort, finishing sixth out of 20 scoring schools. Francis Scott Key and Liberty’s girls tied for 15th.

Individually, Century’s Sophia Taylor took third in the 300 hurdles in 51.72 seconds. FSK’s top finish was Adeline Kraics, who took second in the discus, throwing 112 feet. Ashleigh Porter took third in the high jump clearing 4 feet 10. Liberty’s top finish was from Sophia Echevarria, who took fifth in the pole vault.

On the boys side, Liberty’s boys finished seventh overall. The Lions’ 4x100 relay team took second. Individually, Chris Marquis was third in the pole vault, clearing 11-6. Century’s Aiden Michael won the 300 hurdles in 43.5 seconds.

Westminster and South Carroll were at the South River Seahawk Invitational. The Owls finished sixth overall, headlined by Hannah Toth who won the 5,000 meters in 19:02.6 and Sarah Gassman who won the pole vault clearing 10-6.

Justin Condon won the high jump for Westminster’s boys, clearing 6-2. South Carroll’s Peyton Thomas won the pole vault, clearing 12 feet. Westminster’s Lukas Michael was second in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.

Here’s a look at the county teams at the start of the season. Editor’s note: Not all teams responded to requests for information.

Manchester Valley's Aiden Neal pulls away on the first lap in the boys 3,200 at the 2021 Carroll County outdoor track championships. (Doug Kapustin for carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Boys

Century

Coach: Dyron Johnson, sixth season

Last season: Fourth in Carroll County; 14th in Class 2A

Top returners: Seniors Patrick Bull (mid-distance), Jake Hurst (mid-distance), Jaden Lewis (mid-distance), Aiden Michael (mid-distance, jumps), Colin Williams (mid-distance); junior Peyton Dill (mid-distance); and sophomore Ryan Sien (sprints)

Newcomers to watch: Travis Lease and Stephen McAndrew

Coach’s outlook: “Just missing second place at [indoor states], we are looking at ways to take that next step. With everyone returning from indoor, they are pushing each other and looking for new members to join the charge. They have set the bar high for themselves and putting in the necessary work and branching out into new events.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Ben Brown, first season

Last season: Sixth in county

Top returners: Juniors Noah Fisher (distance), Mason Layne (sprints), Dylan Ritz (sprints) and Grant Smith (pole vault); and sophomore Jacob Dell (throws)

Newcomer to watch: Sophomore Jack Ceresa (throws)

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team looking to build for the future. With only one senior on our roster [Austin Schemm], we are looking to continue focusing on the little things to continue to advance as a team. We have young talent in many events and as the season progresses, I think that will be able to set solid PRs and times that will be competitive throughout the county, region, and state levels of competition.”

Liberty

Coach: Brandon Skrant, first season

Last season: Carroll County champions, tied for sixth in Class 2A

Top returners: Seniors Chris Marquis (PV), Tommy Nelson (sprints), Ryan Schlauch (PV), Davis Trump (distance) and Ian Thorpe (jumps); and junior Logan Cyford (mid-distance)

Newcomer to watch: Stanley Mesceda

Coach’s outlook: “We have a great mix of upperclassman returners and new athletes. We would like to repeat as boys counties champs.”

[ Carroll County athletes win eight events at 2021 outdoor track state championships. ]

Manchester Valley

Coach: Jim MacDonald, sixth season

Last season: Second in Carroll County

Top returners: Aiden Neal (state champ 1,600), Carter Knox, Mav Mezzache and Marcel Montgomery (4x400 champions)

Coach’s outlook: “We hope to be competitive in Carroll County. There are lots of new athletes that may contribute to team success.”

South Carroll

Coach: Kaetlin Wienholt, second season

Last season: Fifth in county, 19th in Class 2A

Top returners: Seniors Nathan Fields (throws), Liam Penny (mid-distance) Peyton Thomas (PV, relays), Adrian Villeda (sprints), Dillon Zanin (high jump, sprints) and Joe Zolkiewicz (hurdles, relays)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Aidan Amend and Patrick Donovan

Coach’s outlook: “Overall, I think our team will have a strong season. We have many returners and newcomers to the team, and seem to be cultivating a promising and positive team spirit.”

Westminster

Coach: Doug Reaves, first season

Last season: Third in Carroll County

Top returners: Seniors Justin Condon (county high jump champion) and Wyatt Vanlandingham (distance); juniors Edwin Alfaro (hurdles, county 300 hurdles champion), Jack Heefner (sprints, county 200 champion) and Cameron Rucker (hurdles)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Garrett Boag (jumps), Jacob Gibson (throws) and Ryan Nerenberg (throws)

Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young team, mostly junior and sophomore athletes. There are 80-plus athletes on the track this season and lots of competition across the board.”

Century's Jasmine Stanton, center, competes in the Class 2A girls 55-meter dash during the 2022 state indoor track championships at the 5th Regiment Armory. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls

Century

Coach: Dyron Johnson, sixth season

Last season: First in Carroll County; eighth in Class 2A

Top returners: Seniors Hope Callaway (distance) and Meredith Kelly (mid-distance); juniors Bella Mastria (sprints/jumps), Rileigh Mansfield (jumps), Natalie Mason (PV) and Jasmine Stanton (sprints); and sophomores Cheyenne Ellis (throws) and Sophia Taylor (mid-distance)

Newcomers to watch: Elizabeth Mitroka and Emily Mitroka

Coach’s outlook: “Coming off a very successful indoor, we are returning a lot of those girls and adding a few in the mix. The girls are excited about their success but eager to improve upon that. Looking for them to continue working hard and step up where needed for each other to continue to be successful. Overall they are well-rounded and depth will be a strength.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Josh Porter, second season

Last season: Seventh in Carroll County

Top returners: Senior Lauren Cooper (distance); sophomores Leah Kaminksi (distance), Adeline Kraics (throws, sprints), Ashleigh Porter (jumps, throws) and Alexandria Smith (jumps, sprints)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Julia Kohr (pole vault) and sophomore Kiera Cooper (sprints)

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team looking to build for the future. With two seniors on our roster [Lauren Cooper and Addison Ostendorf-Snell], we are looking to continue focusing on the little things to continue to advance as a team. We have young talent in many events and as the season progresses, I think that will be able to set solid PRs and times that will be competitive throughout the county, region, and state levels of competition.”

Liberty

Coach: Brandon Skrant, first season

Last season: Sixth in Carroll County

Top returners: Seniors Sophia Echevarria (PV) and Piper Nagaraj (distance); juniors Olivia Dixon (sprints) and Annelise Riordan (PV)

Newcomer to watch: Abigayle Morse

Coach’s outlook: “These athletes continue to compete hard and we look forward to seeing the results show on the track and field. We will like to continue to build our girls program so we can compete for the county title this spring.”

[ Century girls finish second in Class 2A at indoor track state championships. ]

Manchester Valley

Coach: Nancy Hayes, sixth season

Last season: Third in Carroll County; 14th in Class 3A

Top returners: Senior Rubie Goffena (Class 3A 1,600 state champion), Lauren Francino (hurdles, jumps) and Taylor Shank (distance); juniors Carrie Moore (PV/jumps), Ashley Mountcastle (sprints); and sophomores Lyla Goffena (sprints) and Charleigh Seifert (sprints)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Elizabeth Szybalski and Sara Moore

Coach’s outlook: “The Lady Mavs are a cohesive and hardworking group of athletes who demonstrate impressive strengths across every specialty area of track and field. We are eager to combine the admirable talents and determined attitudes of our athletes, to compete at our highest level of potential.”

South Carroll

Coach: Joseph Murray, fourth season

2021: Fourth in Carroll County, 19th in Class 2A

Top returners: Madelyn Boyce, Lauren Chesney, Brooke Pribulick and Sophia Smithson

Newcomers to watch: Madeline Benfer, Morgan Guynn and Molly Senisi

Coach’s outlook: “This season’s team is one of the smallest in the last several years, but I have high hopes for a solid season as the girls’ spirits are high after a state fourth-place finish in the indoor championship. From a coach’s perspective, I am reasonably optimistic that the team will show up and compete aggressively for the championship.”

Westminster

Coach: Colleen Kernan, first season

2021: Second in Carroll County

Top returners: Seniors Ryehn Burnes (county pole vault champion) and Hannah Toth (county champion 1,600 and 3,200); juniors Sarah Gassman (Pole vault) and Charlotte Houle (high jump); and sophomore Emma Reaves (throws)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Audrey Houle (mid-distance); and sophomores Nyla Craig (hurdles) and Norina Owusu (sprints)

Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young team, mostly junior and sophomore athletes. There are 80-plus athletes on the track this season and lots of competition across the board.”