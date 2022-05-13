Manchester Valley boys, Century girls win Carroll County track and field titles

Manchester Valley’s boys and Century’s girls each won Carroll County titles at Thursday’s county championship meet. The Mavericks won the boys title with 203 points with Westminster (155) edging out Liberty (143) for second. Century (69), South Carroll (54), Winters Mill (37) and Francis Scott Key (31) rounded out the standings.

Century’s girls held off Westminster for their title with 185 points. The Owls totaled 170.5. Liberty (112) took third followed by Manchester Valley (85.5), South Carroll (57), Francis Scott Key (39) and Winters Mill (33).

Advertisement

For Manchester Valley’s boys, Aiden Neal and Logan Haines each walked away with four gold medals. Neal won 800 meters in 1 minute, 55.4 seconds, and also took first in the 1,600 (4:19.55) and 3,200 (9:44.93). Neal also teamed with Haines, Carter Knox and Maverick Mezaache to win the 4x400 relay (3:35.38). Haines had individual wins in the 100 (11.25) and 200 (22.84) and also ran on the winning 4x200 relay with Timothy Oosterhous, Quinn Favorite and Kai Chwang. Knox won the 400 (50.03) and finished second to Neal in the 800.

Westminster took both hurdle events with Garrett Boag (16.15) beating out teammate Cameron Rucker in the 110 and Edwin Alfaro winning the 300 (41.63). In field events, Westminster got wins from Patrick Haynes in the triple jump leaping of 39 feet, 8½ inches, and Justin Condon clearing 6-4 in the high jump. Westminster’s team of Alfaro, Jack Heefner, AJ Francis and Kyrece Walker won the 4x100 (44.58).

Advertisement

Liberty’s team of Benjamin Smith, Logan Cyford, Davis Trump and Tyler Edson won the 4x800 (8:30.58), and Samuel Evans won the long jump (19-10½).

South Carroll’s Nathan Fields took both throwing events, winning the shot put with a throw of 47-10½ and the discus with 125-6. Peyton Thomas won the pole vault for the Cavaliers clearing 13-6.

On the girls side, Century’s Isabella Mastria won the long jump (16-6) with teammates Rileigh Mansfield and Natalie Mattox taking second and third, respectively. Mastria also won the 200 (26.77) and was second in the 400. Jasmine Stanton won the 100 for the Knights (12.62) and Sophia Taylor won the 300 hurdles (50.41).

Westminster’s Hannah Toth won the 1,600 (5:10.24) and was second in the 3,200. Also for the Owls, Audrey Houle won the 800 (2:26.81), Emma Reaves won the shot put (33-11½), Sarah Gassman won the pole vault (11-9), Summer James won the triple jump (32-1) and the team of Chloe Cartwright, Megan Fique, Brooklyn Lewis and Hannah Kepler won the 4x200 (1:50.22).

Manchester Valley got firsts from Rubie Goffena in the 3,200 (11:52.43), Carrie Moore in the 100 hurdles (18.22) and the 4x800 team of Taylor Shank, Caitlin Shank, Elizabeth Szybalski and Goffena (10:10.12).

Liberty’s 4x100 team of Sophia Echevarria, Iveren Asom, Olivia Dixon and Nkechiyem Molokwu won in 50.76, while South Carroll’s 4x400 team of Morgan Guynn, Brooke Pribulick, Brooke Turner and Madelyn Boyce won in 4:17.97. Boyce also won the 400 (1:00.71).

Francis Scott Key’s Adeline Kraics won the discus with a toss of 109-95. She also finished second in the shot put. Teammate Ashleigh Porter won the high jump clearing 5-3.