Carroll County top high school sports performers (As of Sept. 19)

A listing of the top individual single-game performances from Carroll County athletes this season (Editor’s note: stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Carroll County Times):

Boys Soccer

Most Goals in a game

Advertisement

3 - Austen Veach, Liberty, Sept. 6 vs. Catoctin

3 - Jimmy Gogol, Westminster, Sept. 13 vs. Thomas Johnson

Advertisement

3 - Ashton Stewart, Westminster, Sept. 15 vs. Perry Hall

2 - JT Calhoun, Manchester Valley, Sept. 2 vs. Frederick

2 - Logan Haines, Manchester Valley, Sept. 2 vs. Frederick

2 - Nate Frey, Liberty, Sept. 6 vs. Catoctin

2 - Riley Kilroy, Gerstell, Sept. 6 vs. Baltimore City College

2 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, Sept. 6 vs. Thomas Johnson

2 - Travis Smith, Gerstell, Sept. 12 vs. Indian Creek

2 - Brandon Estrada, Winters Mill, Sept. 13 vs. Smithsburg

Advertisement

2 - Austen Veach, Liberty, Sept. 13 vs. Brunswick

2 - Cohen Blevins, South Carroll, Sept. 17 vs. Manchester Valley

Girls Soccer

Most Goals in a game

4 - Rose Larner, Liberty, Sept. 6 vs. Catoctin

4 - Harli Hamlett, Century, Sept. 17 vs. City College

3 - Liv Sprinkle, Gerstell, Sept. 16 vs. St. Vincent Pallotti

Advertisement

2 - Madison Rytina, Liberty, Sept. 6 vs. Catoctin

2 - Gracee Weinreich, Winters Mill, Sept. 6 vs. Thomas Johnson

2 - Addyson Davis, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Thomas Johnson

2 - Emma Youngling, Westminster, Sept. 13 vs. Thomas Johnson

2 - Beti Bittner, Winters Mill, Sept. 15 vs. Pikesville

2 - Kiyomi Mastro, Winters Mill, Sept. 15 vs. Pikesville

Advertisement

Field Hockey

Most Goals in a game

4 - Katelyn Boyer, Francis Scott Key, Sept. 2 vs. Hammond

4 - Bella Mazan, Francis Scott Key, Sept. 16 vs. St. James

3 - Alayna Enoff, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Brunswick

3 - Caroline Laur, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Brunswick

3 - Drew Watkins, Francis Scott Key, Sept. 16 vs. St. James

Advertisement

3 - Caitlyn Erlichman, Winters Mill, Sept. 19 vs. Pikesville

2 - 14 players tied

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

15 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)

14 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Sept. 12 vs. Dulaney (3)

Advertisement

13 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, Sept. 8 vs. Manchester Valley (3)

13 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, Sept. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

13 - Emily Trail, South Carroll, Sept. 15 vs. Westminster (5)

12 - Paige Coulson, Liberty, Sept. 14 vs. Walkersville (3)

12 - Sarah Hart, Liberty, Sept. 14 vs. Walkersville (3)

10 - Sierra Plummer, Century, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney (4)

Advertisement

10 - Trinity Nelson, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)

10 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 15 vs. Westminster (5)

10 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 19 vs. Walkersville (3)

Most assists in a match

31 - Alyssa Hoffman, Century, Sept 6 vs. Catonsville (4)

25 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Sept. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Advertisement

25 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Sept. 14 vs. Walkersville (3)

20 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Sept. 8 vs. Manchester Valley (3)

20 - Alyssa Hoffman, Century, Sept. 15 vs. Winters Mill (3)

19 - Libby Burkhouse, Manchester Valley, Sept. 13 vs. South Carroll (3)

18 - Jenna Rodriguez, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)

18 - Jenna Rodriguez, Westminster, Sept. 15 vs. South Carroll (5)

Advertisement

15 - Libby Burkhouse, Manchester Valley, Sept. 8 vs. Liberty (3)

13 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)

13 - Jenna Rodriguez, Westminster, Sept. 6 vs. Linganore (3)

13 - Jenna Askeland, South Carroll, Sept. 15 vs. Westminster (5)

13 - Lindsey Willie, South Carroll, Sept. 15 vs. Westminster (5)

Most digs in a match

Advertisement

22 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney (4)

21 - Emily Trail, South Carroll, Sept. 15 vs. Westminster (5)

20 - Emily Trail, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Boonsboro (4)

19 - Cali Kalishek, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Boonsboro (4)

19 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Sept. 15 vs. South Carroll (5)

19 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 15 vs. Westminster (5)

Advertisement

18 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Boonsboro (4)

17 - Kamryn Troy, Manchester Valley, Sept. 13 vs. South Carroll (3)

17 - Molly Thomas, Westminster, Sept. 15 vs. South Carroll (5)

17 - Cali Kalishek, South Carroll, Sept. 15 vs. Westminster (5)

16 - Jasmine Stanton, Century, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney (4)

15 - Jenna Liska, Liberty, Sept. 8 vs. Manchester Valley (3)

Advertisement

15 - Cali Kalishek, South Carroll, Sept. 19 vs. Walkersville (3)

Most aces in a match

8 - Jenna Rodriguez, Westminster, Sept. 15 vs. South Carroll (5)

7 - Paige Coulson, Liberty, Sept. 12 vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

7 - Jenna Rodriguez, Westminster, Sept. 12 vs. Dulaney (3)

7 - Lindsey Willie, South Carroll, Sept. 19 vs. Walkersville (3)

Advertisement

6 - Alyssa Hoffman, Century, Sept 6 vs. Catonsville (4)

6 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Sept. 8 vs. Dulaney (4)

6 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 13 vs. Manchester Valley (3)

5 - Cali Kalishek, South Carroll, Sept. 8 vs. Boonsboro (4)

5 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Sept. 14 vs. Walkersville (3)

Cross Country

The county’s top runners with their best times.

Advertisement

Girls

18:12.36 - Hannah Toth, Westminster (Sept. 3 at South River)

21:10.40 - Cora Broske, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

21:31.00 - Rebecca Gauthier, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

21:35.07 - Molly Senisi, South Carroll (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

21:54.30 - Marissa Sanchez, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

Advertisement

22:39.93 - Abby Morse, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

22:41.50 - Charlotte Prunkl, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

22:42.15 - Giada Marrichi, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

22:43.60 - Natalie Holcombe, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

22:55.40 - Abrianna Nelson, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

23:01.60 - Elise-Kate Aukerman, Westminster (Sept. 3 at South River)

Advertisement

23:08.57 - Olivia Maciejewski, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

23:12.75 - Maya Potter, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

23:14.10 - Elizabeth Szybalski, Manchester Valley (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

23:22.20 - Claire Agius, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

23:25.90 - Sophia Baer, Manchester Valley (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

23:43.99 - Halie Albright, Francis Scott Key (Sept. 10 at North Hagerstown)

Advertisement

23:54.52 - Madeline Benfer, South Carroll (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

24:02.28 - Tessa Larson, South Carroll (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

24:17.39 - Kennedy Barrow, South Carroll (Sept. 3 at Brunswick)

Boys

16:32.20 - Peyton Dill, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

16:33.26 - Tyler Edson, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

Advertisement

17:02.25 - Ben Smith, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

17:05.68 - Noah Petroski, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

17:25.62 - Lukas Michael, Westminster (Sept. 3 at South River)

17:26.40 - Greg Schellberg, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

17:32.96 - Jayden Craig, Westminster (Sept. 3 at South River)

17:37.90 - Ryan Hartranft, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

Advertisement

17:38.98 - Logan Cyford, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

17:47.90 - Carter Knox, Manchester Valley (Sept. 17 at Hereford)

17:52.75 - Jackson Steinbrenner, Winters Mill (Sept. 3 at Brunswick)

17:55.83 - Brendan Luck, Liberty (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

17:57.90 - Evan Kowalewski, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

18:01.30 - Thomas Sewell, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

Advertisement

18:09.20 - Samuel Heintz, Century (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)

18:25.40 - Noah Fisher, Francis Scott Key (Sept. 10 at North Hagerstown)

18:31.09 - Jacob Gooding, South Carroll (Sept. 10 at Centennial)

18:31.30 - Ben Hasty, Francis Scott Key (Sept. 10 at North Hagerstown)

18:32.80 - Adam Mower, Century (Sept. 17 at Hereford)

18:37.50 - Gavin Boer, Manchester Valley (Sept. 10 at Dulaney)