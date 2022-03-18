State mixed doubles champions, top two boys singles standouts among returning stars | Carroll County 2022 high school tennis preview

On one side of Carroll County tennis, two familiar foes will likely battle once again to be tops in the county, while on the other, the fight will be to fill a void at the top. Meanwhile, a pair of state champions will also return for another run at gold.

Century’s Jack Amerault and Liberty’s Honour Zan, last year’s county boys singles champion and runner-up, respectively, both return to lead their teams. Amerault had Zan’s number last season, winning at both counties and regionals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Liberty’s Grace Johnson, the county girls singles champion and Carroll County Times Player of the Year, has graduated, opening the door for a new champion in 2022. Figuring to be in the mix are a couple of South Carroll Cavaliers. Casey Reno was last year’s county singles runner-up, losing to Johnson in the finals. Her teammate, Marisa Lauffer, returns after finishing third in the county last year and lost to Johnson at regionals.

Century also boasts returning Class 2A state mixed doubles champions in the senior sister-brother team of Danielle and Evan DeLawter. After surviving a third-set tiebreaker to win the county championship, the DeLawters didn’t lose a set on their way to winning regional and state crowns.

Advertisement

The boys doubles title will be another wide-open competition. The four players who competed in last year’s county final have all graduated. The top returning team is Manchester Valley’s Declan McGarry and Connor Neal, who finished third. FSK’s Cole Tate and Drew Scott didn’t place at the county tournament but were 1A North Regional runners-up.

Last year, Liberty had two teams face each other in the county championship match. One player from both the championship and runner-up teams return in Madison Haggerty and Kara Bartolowits.

Here is a team-by-team look at the county.

Editors note: Winters Mill did not respond to requests for team information.

Boys team capsules

Century Knights

Coaches: Trey Howes, fifth season; Justin Howes, fourth season.

2021 record: 8-4

Top returning players: Seniors Jack Amerault (Carroll County singles champion), Evan DeLawter (county, regional and state champion in mixed doubles), Mark Rolfes (first doubles with DeLawter) and Matt Schuler (second doubles in 2021).

Coach’s outlook: “We are led by a veteran group of young men that possess high character. We as a program expect to be extremely competitive in and out of the county this season. We have a few incoming players to address our needs as a team. Our staff is excited to get to work with this group of players.

Advertisement

“We believe that our team should be in the mix to win the county championship as a team because of the veteran players that we have this season. The expectations within the program are high and our players have set that goal for themselves.”

Francis Scott Key Eagles

Coach: Steve French, eighth season

2021 record: 2-4

Top returning players: Senior Cole Tate (doubles, regional finalist); juniors Gavin Bussells (1A state runner-up at mixed doubles) and Drew Scott (doubles, regional finalist).

Newcomers to watch: Isaiah Freundel and Tommy Crushong.

Coach’s outlook: “After graduating two players and only having six last year, I am very excited to have solid numbers on the team this year. We have a lot of new players who are very talented and eager to learn. I am looking forward to seeing our returning players step up into some new positions, and how our new players welcome their roles in the starting lineup.

Advertisement

“We finished 2-4 in the county last year with a very small team, so we are hoping to build on that this year. We are also hoping for another strong postseason performance.”

Liberty Lions

Coach: Tim Brecker, 27th season

2021 record: 12-0

Top returning players: Nikhil Andhavarapu, Paul Chu, Thomas Chu, Austin Cirri, Blake Vandenberge and Honour Zan.

Newcomers to watch: Connor Clapper, Arjun Mistry and Hayden Speace.

Coach’s outlook: “We are very young, but have some excellent new talent in the line-up. Honour Zan will return at first singles. Our team graduated six seniors last year. We will rely on the depth that we had from our exhibition to rise up to the line-up and challenge other county schools.

Advertisement

[ Amerault, Johnson win 2021 Carroll County tennis singles titles. ]

Manchester Valley Mavericks

Coaches: Matt Bien, eighth season; Tate Myers second season

2021 record: 8-1

Top returning players: Seniors Ian Bartles (singles) and Kamden Estes (singles); juniors Anthony Davenport (doubles), Tim Woodley (doubles), Declan McGarry (doubles) and Connor Neal (doubles).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Zach Meyers; sophomore August Jones.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong junior class looking to lead the team coming off a successful season. We’re looking for another top-three finish in the county.”

South Carroll Cavaliers

Coach: Nicholas Istvanic

Advertisement

Top returning players: Daniel Laurel (No. 1 singles), Zac Sealfon (No. 2 singles).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Steven Cox (singles) and Colby Dixon (doubles); freshman Chase Loden (doubles).

Coach’s outlook: “This is a team that holds itself accountable on and off the court. The team has some great leaders this year, and the team is striving to establish a culture of accountability and a tradition of excellence in whatever they do. They are a great group to coach and chomping at the bit to get started.

“The county is filled with great competition and our student-athletes are stepping up to this challenge. One of their mottos is “prepare to win.” We will be prepared as best as we can to take on the challenges of the season.”

Westminster Owls

Coach: Chris Raab, first season

2021 record: 5-4

Advertisement

Top returning players: Seniors Ethan Caperon, Everett Costly, Landon Davidson, Logan Gold and Garrett Warren; juniors Jake Cotoia and Michael Fronheiser; sophomore Jeremy Mummert.

Coach’s outlook: “I am looking forward to the new season and getting the team ready to play at a high level. We are looking to improve on last year’s record and improve our match play as the season progresses. We have a few freshmen who are looking very promising and will play a very important role next year due to the number of seniors graduating this year.”

Liberty's Honour Zan competes in the boys singles final during the 2021 Carroll County tennis championships. While Liberty's boys lost six seniors from last year's 12-0 team, Zan returns at first singles for the Lions. (Doug kapustin for the Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Girls team capsules

Century Knights

Coach: Amber Nievod

2021 record: 6-2

Top returning players: Danielle DeLawter (state mixed doubles champion), Alison Carver and Jillian Conway (8-0 at No. 2 doubles).

Coach’s outlook: “I think we will be strong in our county and have a chance to get a few players to states.”

Advertisement

Francis Scott Key Eagles

Coach: Darian Naill, third season.

2021 record: 0-6.

Top returning players: Senior Caroline Lamb; sophomores Piper Beaty and Olivia Gugliuzza.

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Caroline Kohr and Anna Scott.

Coach’s outlook: “The Eagles are weighted in number of new players this season. Our team is young and we are building, but the future could lead us to a strong team in the next few years.

“Last season was not ideal in the county but we had a good run for mixed doubles. We hope to tally some wins in the county this season and anxiously wait what possibilities may open in the post season tournaments.”

Advertisement

Liberty Lions

Coach: Tim Brecker, 27th season.

2021 record: 12-0

Top returning players: Kara Bartolowits, Madison Haggerty, Jaimie Han, Shannon Hope, Grace Maerten, Emma Meissner and Mariah Talford

Newcomers to watch: Valerie Davis and Amelia Mustico

Coach’s outlook: “We will be relying on six seniors to help the team to be successful. Our players have worked very hard in the offseason to be ready for a very challenging county schedule. We will look to overcome the loss of Player of the Year Grace Johnson. The competition level in Carroll County is very tough this year and our players will rely on each other to reach our goals.”

South Carroll's Casey Reno was runner-up in the 2021 Carroll County girls singles tournament. (Doug kapustin for the Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley Mavericks

Coach: Chris Bouselli, third season

Advertisement

2021 record: 4-5

Top returning players: Courtney Bell, Faith Colender, Makenzie Dicke, Madison MacGregor, Emily McElwaine and Katy Resh.

Newcomers to watch: Kara Chwang and Lily Hicks.

Coach’s outlook: “We hope to improve our record this. We were even with the majority of most Carroll teams.”

South Carroll Cavaliers

Coach: Jennifer Catania, first season

2021 record: 3-6

Advertisement

Top returning players: Senior Casey Reno (second at county tournament); junior Marisa Lauffer (third at county tournament).

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Caroline Aliftiras and Audrey Lillycrop.

Coach’s outlook: “We have experienced returning athletes who are already stepping up as strong team leaders, in addition to talented younger players who show a lot of promise. I think the team has an opportunity to be competitive this year and I’m looking forward to working with this great group of girls.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“The team has been eager to begin the season and are striving to create a culture of accountability and a tradition of excellence on and off the court.”

Westminster Owls

Coach: Jen Ruppert, seventh season

2021: 7-2

Advertisement

Top returning players: Senior Jennifer Sorkin; juniors Miranda Moshang and Katherine Raab; sophomore Daphnee Whitmore.

Top newcomers: Freshmen Sophie Long and Stella Schoberg.

Coach’s outlook: “This is going to be a fun team to watch. These girls have a lot of heart and ambition.

“It’s going to be a competitive year across the county. Every one of these schools will bring out the best in the others.