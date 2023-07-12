Westminster’s Daphnee Whitmore earns county title, Carroll County Times girls tennis Player of the Year honors

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Daphnee Whitmore saw an opening and she took it.

With last year’s Carroll County tennis girls singles champion, South Carroll’s Casey Reno, and runner-up, Liberty’s Kara Bartolowits, graduating, the door was open for a new champion.

Whitmore, a Westminster junior, was coming off a fourth-place finish at the 2022 county championship and put in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason.

“I definitely did,” she said. “I was playing a lot more in the offseason and I felt like I improved to the point where if I played Casey again it would’ve been closer. So I felt confident about my chances for sure.”

One by one, Whitmore lined up against the top contenders from other county schools and took them all down, culminating in victory at the county championship tournament.

For her accomplishments, Whitmore is the 2023 Carroll County Times girls tennis Player of the Year.

Westminster's Daphnee Whitmore was unstoppable in Carroll County tennis this spring, winning the county girls singles championship. She is the 2023 Carroll County Times girls tennis Player of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I was definitely more seeing how the season played out,” she said. “Even though I had personally improved during the offseason, I knew other girls were practicing, too. So I just was seeing how it went, how I stood. I’d play against them and strategize while I was doing that.”

Whitmore said she produced an array of shots that was tough for opponents to deal with.

“I feel like the strongest part of my game is my variety in shots, and also my serve,” she said. “I feel like with the variety, it really throws people off because they’re used to hitting the same shots. So whenever I hit a drop shot or a slice, it throws people off a lot.”

Whitmore started playing tennis when she was in elementary school in Oklahoma, mostly to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“He played in high school and he was always doing outdoor activities with me like hiking, playing catch, kicking around the soccer ball,” she said. “Tennis was just another thing we did together.”

Westminster's Daphnee Whitmore likes the individual aspect of tennis, saying: "I felt like tennis was so different than any other sport I played. Basketball and soccer were very much team sports, but with tennis it was all up to you.” (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Self-described as “competitive with sports,” Whitmore, who also played basketball and soccer growing up, gravitated toward tennis because of the individual challenge it presents.

“I felt like tennis was so different than any other sport I played,” she said. “Basketball and soccer were very much team sports, but with tennis it was all up to you.”

One of Whitmore’s toughest challenges during the season came from a teammate, Katherine Raab. Whitmore had to fight off challenges from Raab for the team’s No. 1 singles spot, and Raab earned third in girls singles at the county championship.

In the postseason, the two teamed up to compete in doubles at the 3A East Region II tournament. They lost in the second round to eventual state champions Michelle Fradlin and Joanna Blackman of Centennial, 6-2, 6-4. Still, Whitmore was proud of how they performed.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” Whitmore said of Raab. “We actually played doubles together a bit in the offseason because we were part of the same indoor league. We had the doubles experience then and Katherine has such an amazing personality it was easy just making the switch.”

A rising senior, Whitmore enters her final year at Westminster no longer the one looking to take over the top spot, but rather the one with a target on her back.

“[It will be] a bit of pressure. For the most part, it will just inspire me to work harder,” she said.

All-county first team

Alison Embrey, Century, senior

The Carroll County tournament runner-up won a 2A West Region I championship and earned a victory in the first round of the state quarterfinals, finishing fourth in 2A girls singles.

Grace Maerten, Liberty, junior

Maerten won the Carroll County mixed doubles championship with Paul Chu and finished as 1A state runner-up in mixed doubles with Hayden Speace.

Katherine Raab, Westminster, senior

Raab was a strong No. 2 singles player for the Owls during the regular season and finished third in girls singles at the county championship tournament.

Jillian Conway, Century, senior, & Alison Carver, Century, senior

The Knights’ top doubles team came back after finishing as county runners-up in 2022 to win the 2023 county title. They added a 2A West Region II title to their efforts.

Audrey Lillycrop, South Carroll, sophomore, & Caroline Aliftiras, South Carroll, sophomore

The pair were county tournament runners-up and 1A North Regional finalists after having to retire because of injury in the region finals.

Amelia Mustico, Liberty, sophomore, & Payton Oakley, Liberty, freshman

Mustico and Oakley got better as the season went on as a doubles team, playing their best at the 1A North Region II tournament where they won the championship.