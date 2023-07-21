Liberty’s state runner-up, Honour Zan, repeats as Carroll County boys tennis Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Liberty's Honour Zan avenged his loss in the county championship in the Class 1A North Region II final before going on to finish as state runner-up. For the second straight season, Zan is the Carroll County Times boys tennis Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

To the untrained eye, there wasn’t much more Liberty’s Honour Zan needed to improve on going into his senior season.

Fresh off strong performances where he won county and regional championships, as well as finishing as 1A state runner-up, the Stevenson University-bound Zan hit the ground running in the offseason, training to be the best version of himself for his final high school season.

“I really wanted to come back and see what I could improve on,” Zan said. “I put in a lot of work through playing with either my family or my coach or all of my friends over the summer, and then when it came to tennis season, I was ready from the start.”

Zan came back bigger, stronger and with a much-improved backhand. Though he was dethroned at the county championship by South Carroll’s Steven Cox, he avenged that loss at the region tournament and went on to finish as state runner-up. Zan was a crucial member of Liberty’s 2023 1A state championship team.

For his efforts, Honour Zan has been named Carroll County Times boys tennis Player of the Year for the second straight season.

“He is such a pivotal part of what we do,” Liberty coach Timothy Brecker said. “Having players like Honour set the tone for our program with their work ethic and it trickles down to everyone.”

Zan’s stellar season was highlighted by a victory over Cox in what was the final chapter of one of the county’s most contentious rivalries. A big factor in Zan’s regional title and state championship appearance was the mental toughness that was on display as he battled with Cox throughout the season. The two split their regular season matches with Cox triumphing in the county final and Zan taking the final battle at regionals.

“He’s always the hardest match, we’ve both beaten each other,” he said. “But it’s also the best match to play because it’s that competition that makes you great.”

“We have one of the best teams at the school,” Liberty tennis player Honour Zan said. “Being a part of that was amazing. If it weren’t for my teammates, I don’t know where I would be right now.” (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Despite falling in the 1A boys singles championship round, his second-place finish was crucial for Liberty as the Lions held on to win the team state championship by just three points.

“We have one of the best teams at the school,” he said. “Being a part of that was amazing. If it weren’t for my teammates, I don’t know where I would be right now.”

With all the pressure that came with being the county’s top threat on the tennis court, Brecker was impressed at how Zan not only was able to keep his composure, but set an example for the rest of the roster.

“This sport can get very individualized,” he said. “But he never forgot about his teammates, he came out every day not only focused on himself, but doing everything he can to make the people around him better, that’s what separates him, that’s what makes him special.”

All-County first team

Nikhil Andhavarapu, Liberty, senior

Andhavrapu played second singles for the Lions during most of the regular season but teamed with Arjun Mistry in the postseason. The duo finished as 1A runner-up.

Steven Cox, South Carroll, senior

Cox split four matches with Zan this season including earning the win in the county championship boys singles final. He was unbeaten against every other opponent this season.

Anthony Davenport, Manchester Valley, senior

Davenport and Tim Woodley were 12-0 and first doubles winning county and regional titles. They finished third place at the 2A state tournament.

Arjun Mistry, Liberty, senior

Mistry played first doubles with Hayden Speace during the regular season but teamed with Andhavarapu in the postseason, finishing as state runners-up.

Connor Neal, Manchester Valley, senior

Neal opened the season playing first doubles for the Mavericks, but moved to the No. 1 singles spot and finished third at the county tournament.

Micah Ober, Winters Mill

Ober topped a pair of county opponents to win the 2A West Region I championship, after finishing fourth at the county tournament.

Hayden Speace, Liberty, junior

After playing first doubles with Mistry during the regular season, Speace played mixed doubles in the postseason with Grace Maerten. The duo won a region title and was state runners-up.

Tim Woodley, Manchester Valley, senior

Woodley and Davenport were 12-0 and first doubles winning county and regional titles. They finished third place at the 2A state tournament.