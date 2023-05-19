Liberty tennis crowns four champions, wins team regional title

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Defending Class 1A state tennis champion Liberty took the first step toward repeating by winning the 1A West Region II title powered by four championship efforts.

Honour Zan, last year’s 1A state runner-up, completed a season-long back-and-forth battle with South Carroll’s Steven Cox, even at two matches each. Cox beat Zan at the Carroll County championship, but Zan got the best of Cox in Thursday’s region final, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Liberty swept the region doubles titles. Arjun Mistry and Nikhil Andhavrapu, last year’s state champions, beat Francis Scott Key’s Andrew Scott and Isaiah Freundel, 6-1, 6-1. In girls doubles, Amelia Mustico and Payto Oakley were up a set on South Carroll’s Audrey Lillycrop and Caroline Aliftiras when the Cavalier team had to retire due to an injury.

In mixed doubles, Liberty’s Grace Maerten and Hayden Speace beat FSK’s Caroline Kohr and Gavin Bussells, 6-2, 6-3.

South Carroll got a win at girls singles. Marissa Lauffer beat FSK’s Ellie Turzak 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

All regional champions advance to next weekend’s state tournament in Frederick.