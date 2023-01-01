Liberty volleyball’s undefeated state championship season earns ‘Team of the Year’ honors after reader vote

Carroll County high school sports had a phenomenal 2022.

Several teams and athletes reached the top of their sport, winning state or conference championships. That includes six programs that conquered the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association to bring home state titles.

There were perfect seasons, breakthrough efforts and a repeat crown. But out of them all, which team earned the title of Carroll County Team of the Year?

The Carroll County Times left that up to its readers, holding a vote in which the public could decide who deserves to be called “Team of the Year.” Nearly 3,000 votes were cast in one week.

Here are the results and a little more about each team:

Liberty player celebrate their championship following the final point against Middletown in the Class 2A state volleyball championship match at Harford Community College's APGFCU Arena on Nov. 17. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

1. Liberty volleyball - 39.62% of vote

The Lions might not have been unbeatable, but no team in 2022 figured out how to do it. They stormed through the Carroll County schedule, winning their first league title since 2016.

Liberty won its first three playoff matches without dropping a set. In the Class 2A state semifinals, the Lions topped Hereford, 3-1, winning the final two sets after splitting the first two. That set up a final against Middletown, the team that came the closest all year to beating Liberty. During a regular-season match, Middletown took the first two sets off the Lions before Liberty rallied to win in five.

Liberty handily took the first set in the final, 25-13. Middletown answered, taking the second set to even the match. But the Lions never got down, just like against Hereford, closing out the championship with decisive wins in the second and third sets to close its year 20-0.

What made the team special

Paige Coulson: “The mentality on this team was special. When we lost a set, we were confident in each other’s abilities to come together and win the next one. We never got down on each other. We stayed in the present and worked on small goals at a time. Getting the next point, then the next set, then the match. ... There were only eight people that consistently played, but the bench played their part in helping keep the high energy. Everyone on the team had an important role in the success of our season. We couldn’t have done it without everyone.”

Sarah Hart: “It was our friendship and our love for each other and how much we believed in each other. We fought for each other every single game and we pushed each other to be the best we could be and make it the best season possible.”

Championship memories

Coulson: “One of my favorite memories from that night was getting the match-winning point. It was surreal. Also seeing all of the fans that came out to support us was super cool. Celebrating with the team after we won was a feeling that is hard to describe.”

Hart: “I just love the last point and us all just crashing to the floor in complete happiness that we had finally done what we had been trying to do all season. The season was finally complete and that moment was the most memorable for me.”

Century girls lacrosse celebrates its 16-6 win against Hereford in the Class 2A girls lacrosse state championship game. (Steve Ruark for carroll County Times/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

2. Century girls lacrosse — 20.23%

The Century girls lacrosse team started the 2022 season on a mission coming off a loss in the 2021 Class 2A state semifinals to Middletown.

The Knights came out of the gates on fire, scoring 20 or more goals while not allowing more than nine in their first four games. The Knights got two tests from neighboring rival Liberty, winning two games by a total of three goals. No other team got within four goals of Century.

Century’s biggest team came in the 2A West Region I final against Glenelg, as both teams entered unbeaten. Century took an early lead and held on for an 8-7 win.

The Knights cruised through the state playoffs, including a revenge win over Middletown in the semifinals, 19-8, and a 16-6 win over Hereford in the 2A state final to finish 19-0.

What made the team special

Caroline Little: “I think what made our team so special was the chemistry we had with each other. We always knew how each other played and our tendencies which made it so much easier to be successful on the field. Our trusting relationship with each of our coaches was like something I had never experienced with a coaching staff before, which just gave us so much more confidence to perform. Off the field, we always had such a fun atmosphere throughout the team where everyone felt comfortable and developed these amazing relationships. It felt like I had 25 best friends that I got to spend all my time with.”

Anna Hackett: “What made our team special was definitely the team chemistry. We all got along really well on the field and off the field. We were able to connect as a team.”

Championship memories

Little: “My favorite memories from the day we won the state championship would definitely be the feeling when the final seconds were ticking down and we knew we had won and then rushing into a big hug and dog pile with all my teammates and coaches. The pure happiness all of us had jumping around, screaming and celebrating was a feeling unlike any other. Then getting to walk over to the other sideline hand in hand with the rest of my senior class to receive our medals and see our parents just created a wave of emotions for all of us that we would never forget.”

Hackett: “My favorite memories of the day we won the championship was hugging my sister, Lauren, directly after the game, because it was our last time playing together on the same team. That was a special, but sad moment for us.”

The Century girls soccer team celebrates after receiving their state championship trophy after beating Glenelg, 1-0, in the Class 2A final at Loyola Maryland's Ridley Athletic Complex. (Colin Murphy)

3. Century girls soccer — 15.78%

Ask any member of the Century girls soccer team and they’ll tell you a state championship wasn’t the goal. The initial drive was to avenge a loss in last year’s regional tournament. Once that was accomplished, there was no stopping the Knights.

In Century’s final six games, including five playoff contests, the team didn’t allow a goal. That effort culminated in the Class 2A state championship game against Glenelg, the defending state champion.

In a scoreless second half, a corner kick bounced to Emily Beall-Dennell, who knocked it into the net for what held up as the game’s only goal in Century’s 1-0 win.

What made the team special

Harli Hamlett: “I think what made our team special was all the different components we had. We weren’t based around one thing or one player. Our whole team worked together to do everything and everyone stepped up when we needed them. The chemistry between our entire team from our goalie to strikers made everything on the field flow, which contributed to our success.”

Lexi McGinnis: “Our team was so special because of the connection we had with each other. We always looked out for everyone on the team and no matter the outcome of a game we picked each other back up to work hard at practice. We also had great captains and leaders to keep us focused, no matter what, and make sure we we always prepared to give it our best.”

Championship memories

Hamlett: “One of my favorite memories of the night we won the championship was when we all ran out on the field right after we won. We all just jumped on top of each other, screaming because we had just won states for the first time since 2013. We were all in shock and honestly, the whole night was just one I will never forget.

McGinnis: “It was so surreal being in a big stadium and using the Loyola locker rooms. It was also so cool that we were able to beat a team we lost to earlier in the year; it shows our progress. After we won, we all were so happy and we were blasting music and taking pictures and enjoying each other’s company.”

From left, South Carroll's Janero Marchany, AJ Rodrigues and Manny Rodrigues pose with the state championship trophy after beating Northern-Garrett in the Class 1A state dual finals. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

4. South Carroll wrestling — 10.65%

South Carroll has a proud wrestling tradition, but a dual championship had always eluded the Cavaliers.

Until last winter.

The Cavaliers built a lineup without a weak spot. They went 25-0 in duals, including wins over Harford Tech in the semifinals, 48-24, and Northern-Garrett in the Class 1A finals, 45-25.

Three Cavaliers, Gage Owen, Michael Pizzuto and AJ Rodrigues, went on to finish undefeated individual seasons, winning state titles in the Class 2A/1A state tournament.

What made the team special

AJ Rodrigues: “Last year’s championship was extra special because we had a chance my freshman year to go to states, but lost in our home gym in the regional finals. To get there last year and to win was such a great feeling to have that we finally won as a team.”

Championship memories

Rodrigues: “My favorite memory from last year’s championship was when my practice partner, Manny Rodrigues, and I got back-to-back pins to help get momentum back on our side which would lead to us winning.

Liberty's Riley Matthiesen, left, makes her way up the field as Fallston's Emily Solomon defends during the Class 1A state championship game on May 24. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media Group/Baltimore Sun Media)

5. Liberty girls lacrosse — 9.66%

The Lions entered the 2022 season as defending Class 1A state champions. They brought back a loaded lineup looking to repeat.

Liberty had an up-and-down regular season but gave Class 2A champion Century its toughest test of the season and caught fire in the postseason.

After avenging a regular-season loss to South Carroll with a 17-7 regional final win, the Lions steamrolled through the state playoffs, including a 9-4 win over Fallston in the 1A title game.

What made the team special

Riley Matthiesen: “I think me and my teammates can agree that what made our team so special this year was that every single person on the team had a role, whether they were playing in the game or cheering on the sideline. Everyone contributed to the team in a huge way.

Val Thompson: “The bond off the field between our team really allowed us to work really well together on the field. This made practice competitive but fun, and everyone was willing to put in work for each other. Another thing that made the team special was the work ethic throughout the team. We collectively put in a lot of work in the offseason and several players would stay after practice to get extra work in.”

Championship memories

Matthiesen: “Some of my favorite memories from championship day are getting excited as a team, from the bus ride, into the locker room and then on to the field. Also, the pregame worm from Brynn Hollenburger, also known as “Ra.” We also have a new tradition of getting Twin Kiss right after states.

Thompson: “There were many moments that made championship day special, but getting the last draw of the game as the last buzzer went off was really special. It was so cool to see everyone so excited to see that our hard work paid off. Another favorite memory was the celebratory bus ride home, it was bittersweet as a senior because I knew it was my last game with the team, but I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

From left, Class 1A boys singles runner-up Honour Zan, boys doubles state champions Nikhil Andhavarapu and Arjun Mistry and girls doubles state champions Madison Haggerty and Grace Maerten pose for a photo after Liberty won the Class 1A team state championship. (Vijay Mistry)

6. Liberty tennis - 4.07%

The Lions entered the postseason with momentum when No. 1 boys single standout Honour Zan won the boys district championship.

Tennis state champions are decided by a point system every position contributes to. In the Class 1A state tournament, Zan finished as boys singles state runner-up, while the girls doubles team of Grace Maerten and Madison Haggerty won their state championship, as did the boys doubles team of Nikhil Andhavarapu and Arjun Mistry.

The Lions totaled 46 points, distancing themselves from second-place Pikesville (26) to win the 1A title.

What made the team special

Honour Zan: “The team had great chemistry and we all wanted to not only win but see our team as well. It felt like we would win a match and not get a second to relax because we would run to our other teammates’ match to watch and make sure they get support to win. It was this drive for us to win that gave us the ability to win the championship.”

Championship memories

Zan: “One of the best memories was just watching intently to our teammates’ match while also worrying about my matches. You probably think this would be stressful, and even though it definitely was, it connected us and helped us work as a team. Another great memory was when we drove there, we got ready by listening to music and hyping each other before our big matches. Obviously, in the moment it was a very stressful day, but looking back at it, it was the best day I’ve had with the team during my time playing for Liberty High School.”