Erin Budde’s record-setting day highlights fun and competitive 2023 Carroll County Invitational swim meet

Swimmers from all over Carroll County lined up to compete at the 36th annual Carroll County Invitational, held Wednesday at the South Carroll Swim Club. (Timothy Dashiell)

With the sun blistering down on fans and swimmers at the South Carroll Swim Club, many turned to a frozen lemonade or Blowfish Poke Bowl for some fuel and relief from the summer heat. The 36th iteration of the Carroll County Invitational swim meet Wednesday featured great food, friendly competition and record-breaking performances as the county’s best were on display in a relaxed but competitive atmosphere.

Coordinator Kendra Seligman said part of what makes it “a really great meet” is that it offers swimmers a rare chance to compete against their neighbors.

“It’s fun because this meet has all the Carroll County kids that don’t always get to compete against each other,” she said.

With junior championships and other events on the horizon later in the summer, many swimmers took the time to make final adjustments in an effort to lower times and break records.

“I definitely focused on my form, just making sure I was staying level and consistent,” Erin Budde said.

Budde, a recent Liberty High School graduate, put on a show in her final CCI appearance, winning three events and breaking two records Wednesday night.

She broke her own record set last year, winning the 100 meter individual medley in 1 minute, 7.39 seconds. She followed that up by breaking the record in the 50 butterfly, hitting the wall in 29.38 seconds. Representing South Carroll Swim Team, Budde also won the 100 freestyle (59.57) in what was her farewell to the family and fans that have supported her through the years. Budde will swim next year at the University of Richmond, all set to move in next month.

Liberty graduate and University of Richmond-bound Erin Budde set new Carroll County Invitational records in the 100 meter individual medley and the 50 butterfly during Wednesday's meet. (Timothy Dashiell)

“It was my last meet here, so it was a little bittersweet,” she said. “But it was fun because everyone always comes to this meet.”

While one of the best swimmers in the county was on display the entire night, fans also got a glimpse of the future as the young standouts showcased some special abilities of their own in impressive fashion.

Aidan Spencer of the Nottingham Marlins Swim Team won three events, taking first in the boys 11-12 year old 100 IM (1:14.53), 50 freestyle (29.77) and 50 butterfly (32.27).

With junior championships and more summer swimming on the horizon for Spencer, the rising eighth grader was extremely pleased with his CCI performance.

“I dropped in everything except for my freestyle, so I was just really happy about that,” he said. “I’ve really been working on my butterfly and my dive a lot.”

Another young standout was Riley Poirier, who also took home wins in three events. The incoming freshman at McDonogh won the boys 13-14 100 freestyle (1:00.31), 50 butterfly (30.28) and defeated runner-up Ryan Mahoney by 00:00.12 to win the 100 m I.M. in what was the nights most competitive races.

With children as young as 5 competing, the CCI provided a relaxed but competitive atmosphere where swimmers were encouraged not just to win, but to have fun.

“It’s a good intro to kids who are just joining because it’s just for fun at the end of the day,” Budde said. “It puts them in a stress-free atmosphere to be able to swim. That’s what it did for me when I was younger.”