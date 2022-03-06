6 Carroll County wrestlers bring home state titles from Maryland state tournament; South Carroll has 3 undefeated juniors

UPPER MARLBORO — Westminster senior Kaden Bryan stopped short of calling it a statement, but the performances speak for themselves.
Six state champions; four different schools claiming gold medalists.
Carroll County made a statement.
At the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association state wrestling tournament Saturday at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, county wrestlers stood out with their performances.
While South Carroll, Class 1A state dual champions, lived up to its billing with an impressive medal haul and three unbeaten state champions, several other county schools were able to boast champions. Liberty, Manchester Valley and Westminster all had wrestlers reach the top of the podium.
In the 2A/1A tournament, South Carroll juniors Michael Pizzuto (126), Gage Owen (132) and AJ Rodrigues (160) all won championships and closed their seasons 40-0, 38-0 and 40-0, respectively.
Liberty senior Ryan Ohler (145) and Manchester Valley junior Jake Boog (152) were crowned champions, as was Bryan at heavyweight in 4A/3A.
“It shows that we work hard,” Bryan said of Carroll County wrestling as a whole. “We’ve been underestimated for a long time and I think we’re going to make a comeback very soon. And it might’ve been this year.”
For Bryan and Boog, revenge was served on their way to titles. Bryan wrestled South River’s Racheil Coney, who beat Bryan 3-1 earlier in the season.
“I’ve already lost to him in January. I knew immediately that he was a tough opponent,” said Bryan, who finished 28-1. “I figured he was going to be my match in the finals. I knew I had to keep moving or else he’d get on top of me.”
Their match was tied at 1 through regulation. Sudden victory couldn’t determine a winner, as neither allowed themselves to be taken down. In the first overtime period, Bryan rode out Coney keeping the score tied. Then when he took bottom, Bryan broke free for the winning escape.
“I just remember all the times I’ve been broken in practice, remember the fact that I’ve worked hard for this and I deserve it,” Bryan said.
Boog wrestled Glenelg’s Ethan Sotka, a rematch of last weekend’s regional match where Sotka beat Boog in sudden victory. Boog didn’t let this one get that far.
“It’s really sweet. I was willing to take on whoever, but it was nice,” Boog said when asked if Sotka was his opponent of choice.
Sotka held a 3-0 lead in the second period when Boog struck. He maneuvered for a takedown, then locked Sotka in a cradle that stuck him in 3 minutes, 37 seconds.
“I was down and my coaches taught me a new move, I thought no better time to hit it than now,” said Boog, who capped his season with a 43-3 record. “I was down and it wasn’t looking the best for me, but I hit the cradle and I stuck him.”
Ohler wasn’t on any particular revenge mission, he was just on a mission.
“It’s something I talked about with my coach a whole lot, push the pace, wrestle for six minutes,” Ohler said. “A lot of these guys can’t keep up with my pace.”
All tournament he came out fast, picking up first-period takedowns in his first three matches. In his final against Gavin Solito of Stephen Decatur, Ohler wasn’t able to get his first takedown until the second period, but it was enough.
His lead, though, was tenuous at 5-3 in the third. Rather than going on the defensive, Ohler kept attacking. It netted him one more takedown and an eventual 7-4 victory to finish his season 39-2.
“I’m constantly looking to attack,” he said. “It don’t matter if I’m winning, it don’t matter the score, I’m always looking to put points up on the board.”
While the performances from Bryan, Boog and Ohler were making names for their programs, South Carroll was continuing to build on its legacy.
Rodrigues had one of the best matchups of the night, facing Noah Reho of Stephen Decatur, an undefeated wrestler and a two-time state champion.
“I know he likes to manage the match, that’s what it was so low scoring,” Rodrigues said. “He’s a great defensive wrestler. I couldn’t really get to my attacks until the final 15 seconds.”
Tied at 1, Rodrigues found the opening he needed picking up a takedown with two seconds left.
“He’d always go down, when I’d snap and go for a headlock he’d go down on his knee. It was always there to go right behind,” said Rodrigues, who improved his career record to 100-2 with the win. “I just got the right time at the end of the third period.”
Pizzuto had a grind of a match with Glenelg’s Kyle Hansberger. Pizzuto won 2-0 off an escape in the second period and a stalling point. It was Pizzuto’s third undefeated season and he will carry a 99-0 career record into his senior year.
“I did it my freshman year, I came out with the same standard again,” said Pizzuto, who won the 106-pound state title two years ago. “We had a few tougher tournaments this year. So I had to keep up with my pace and work all year to get the championship.”
Owen also had a previously undefeated opponent in Ricky Figueroa of Chesapeake-BC. After a scoreless first period, Owen took over in the second and pinned Figueroa in 3:03 with a cradle. Owen, who is now 94-3 in his career, dominated the bracket with three falls and a 10-0 major decision.
“I always know top’s my strong position,” Owen said. “He had to open up, the stall call opened up the match. ... Whenever I get to the cradle, I know I’m in a good position.”
It was more than just the six champions bringing medals back home. South Carroll had three additional medalists as Rylan Moose was the state runner-up at 170, Ryan Athey was third at 120 and Evan Owen took fourth at 106.
Manchester Valley backed up Boog’s win with two more medalists in the boys’ tournament. Travis Green (145) and Kobe Pennewell (220) each finished in third place.
Ryan isn’t the only Ohler bringing a medal back home to Liberty. His brother Dylan closed his freshman season with a fourth-place finish at 113.
Westminster also got a fourth-place finisher from Connor Kolarek at 182. Also, Francis Scott Key’s Bodey Griffin took fifth at 160 in 2A/1A and Winters Mill’s Chris Gaeng was sixth at 106 in 2A/1A.
In the girls’ tournament, two county grapplers earned runner-up finishes. Manchester Valley sophomore Layla Lagunas was pinned by Arundel’s Jada Chaves in 4:00 to finish as the runner-up at 105, and Winters Mill freshman Gabi McLeod lost by technical fall to Watkins Mill’s Nebi Tsarni to finish second at 145.
Manchester Valley totaled five medalists in the girls’ tournament. Bella Canby (140) and Katie Martin (155) finished in third place. Summer Shackelford was fourth at 120 and Faith Day was fifth at 110.
Also, Winters Mill’s Andrea Antunez was third at 115. Westminster’s Caroline McCann was sixth at 120.