Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Sept. 1-9)

Westminster's Faith Mohr, left, and Avery Pelletier go up for a block during Thursday's match against Liberty. The Owls were victorious in the county opener against the defending champions. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Team of the Week

Westminster volleyball

The Owls made an early statement in the conference race when they knocked off defending county and Class 2A state champion Liberty on Thursday in straight sets. After a highly competitive first set, Westminster rolled from there to win, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15.

Honorable mentions

Winters Mill football: The Falcons have started the season 2-0. They followed a 38-14 win over Williamsport in the opener with a 35-12 win over SEED school on Friday.

Manchester Valley boys soccer: The Mavericks are 1-0-1 on the young season with a 6-0 win over Middletown and 1-1 tie against Frederick.

Five star players

Emma Reaves, Westminster, volleyball: Reaves has excelled in the Owls’ first two matches of the season, putting down 20 kills in the season opener against Linganore, then scoring 15 kills Thursday against Liberty.

Jackson Steinbrenner, Winters Mill, cross country: Steinbrenner won the Rebel Invitational at South Hagerstown on Saturday. He won the 5K race in 17 minutes, 2.4 seconds. He also was fifth at the season-opening Brunswick Invitational.

Ben Solomon, South Carroll, boys soccer: In four games to open the season, Solomon has totaled four goals and three assists as the Cavaliers have started the season 2-2.

Caitlyn Erlichman, Winters Mill, field hockey: After heat knocked out most of the early-week games, Erlichman and the Falcons finally got their opener in Friday against Wilde Lake. She had three goals and two assists in a 10-0 victory.

Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, boys soccer: Miller has made a habit of finding the back of the net early in the season with four goals through his team’s first two games, including a hat trick in the opener Sept. 1 against Middletown.

Westminster's Emma Reaves jumps high to hit the ball during a Thursday's match against Liberty. Reaves had 15 kills against Liberty after collecting 20 earlier in the week against Linganore. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

20 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Sept. 5 vs. Linganore (5)

15 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Sept. 7 vs. Liberty (3)

11 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 7 vs. Century (4)

10 - Emme Powers, Liberty, Sept. 7 vs. Westminster (3)

10 - Rylee Taylor, South Carroll, Sept. 7 vs. Century (4)

10 - Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Sept. 7 vs. Winters Mill (4)

10 - Gaby Wink, South Carroll, Sept. 7 vs. Century (4)

Most assists in a match

31 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Sept. 5 vs. Linganore (5)

25 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Sept. 5 vs. Dulaney (3)

25 - Carly Figueria, Manchester Valley, Sept. 7 vs. Winters Mill (4)

25 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Sept. 7 vs. Liberty (3)

21 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Sept. 7 vs. Westminster (3)

Century's Vanessa Gude, shown in this file photo, had two of the top three defensive performances in Carroll County volleyball during the opening week with games of 23 and 15 digs. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Most digs in a match

23 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Sept. 5 vs. Dulaney (3)

20 - Kamryn Troy, Manchester Valley, Sept. 7 vs. Winters Mill (4)

15 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Sept. 7 vs. South Carroll (4)

14 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 7 vs. Century (4)

12 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Sept. 5 vs. Dulaney (3)

Most aces in a match

8 - Molly Thomas, Westminster, Sept. 7 vs. Liberty (3)

5 - Gabby Zajaczkowsi, Century, Sept. 5 vs. Dulaney (3)

5 - Emily Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Sept. 7 vs. Winters Mill (4)

4 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Sept. 7 vs. Century (4)

The week ahead

A lot of high school football is spread out over the week. The Westminster-Frederick game that was postponed Friday will be made up Monday at 7 p.m. Originally, all of this week’s games were scheduled for Thursday due to Rosh Hashana. With the Owls now playing Monday, their county opener against South Carroll has been pushed back to 3 p.m. Friday to give the team an added day in between games.

A non-football game of note this week is a girls soccer game Monday between Gerstell and Liberty. The Falcons won last year’s IAAM C Conference championship, while the Lions are expected to contend for the county public school title this year.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, tdashiell@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.