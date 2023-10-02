Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Sept. 25-30)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Westminster goalkeeper Anthony McPeak makes a late save to seal the Owls' victory over Manchester Valley on Thursday. (Doug Kapustin/for Carroll County Times)

Team of the Week

Westminster boys soccer

The Owls won their third straight Carroll County game after going through a rough nonconference portion of the schedule. Westminster already avenged last year’s loss to Liberty in a game that determined the county champion, and further solidified its hold on first place this year with a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester Valley on Thursday.

Mavericks goalie Joe Peloquin had only allowed one goal through six regular season games coming into the contest, but the Owls’ Owen Streett beat him twice, including what held up as the game-winning goal midway through the second half.

Honorable mentions

Winters Mill football: The Falcons extended the best start in school history to 5-0 and took sole possession of first place in the county with a 21-7 win over Liberty.

Liberty girls soccer: The Lions’ offense erupted during it’s three-game week. They beat Francis Scott Key, Winters Mill and Catoctin by a combined score of 17-1.

Liberty boys cross country: The Lions won the small school division at the Bull Run Invitational with five of the top seven runners. Scoring were Gregory Schellberg (second, 16:45), Noah Petroski (third, 17:28), Stanley Mesceda (fourth, 18:09), Jesse Gresh (fifth, 18:13) and Benjamin Smith (seventh, 18:16).

Five-star players

Bryce Sarver, Liberty, girls soccer: In three games this week, Sarver had five goals and an assist, including a hat trick in Thursday’s win over Winters Mill.

Owen Streett, Westminster, boys soccer: Streett had two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the second half of the Owls’ win over Manchester Valley, a game for first place in the county.

Century's Ryan Hartranft, shown during a meet earlier this season, won the boys varsity medium school race at the Bull Run Invitational on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ryan Hartranft, Century, boys cross country: The Century junior won the medium school varsity race at the Bull Run Invitational in 16:51.9. His Knights finished second in the team standings behind host Hereford.

Caleb Crouch, Winters Mill, football: The Falcons quarterback rushed for all three touchdowns in his team’s 21-7 win over Liberty to keep its unbeaten start going.

Emmerson Hill, Westminster, girls soccer: Hill became the first county player, boys or girls, to score four goals in a game this season when she accomplished the feat Thursday in a win over Manchester Valley.

Westminster's Emma Reaves had 13 kills in Thursday's win over Winters Mill. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

13 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Thursday vs. Winters Mill (3)

10 - Emily McElwaine, Manchester Valley, Tuesday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

9 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Most assists in a match

28 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Thursday vs. Winters Mill (3)

19 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Wednesday vs. Mercy (3)

16 - Pia White, South Carroll, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

14 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Tuesday vs. Westminster (3)

Most digs in a match

21 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Tuesday vs. Westminster (3)

21 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Wednesday vs. Mercy (3)

16 - Gabby Wink, South Carroll, Tuesday vs. Liberty (3)

12 - Kamryn Troy, Manchester Valley, Tuesday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

12 - Molly Thomas, Westminster, Thursday vs. Winters Mill (3)

Most aces in a match

13 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Thursday vs. Winters Mill (3)

9 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Tuesday vs. Century (3)

9 - Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Tuesday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

7 - Sydney Cushen, Manchester Valley, Tuesday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

7 - Pia White, South Carroll, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Liberty's Grant Bernstein, shown at left in this file photo, had a hat trick in the Lions' win Tuesday against Francis Scott Key. (Doug Kapustin/Carroll County Times)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Grant Bernstein, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Francis Scott Key

2 - Nate Frey, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Francis Scott Key

2 - Nick McGhin, Century, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key

2 - Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Westminster

2 - Owen Streett, Westminster, Thursday vs. Mancheste Valley

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

4 - Emmerson Hill, Westminster, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

3 - Bryce Sarver, Liberty, Thursday vs. Winters Mill

2 - Harli Hamlett, Century, Tuesday vs. Winters Mill

2 - Marissa Ossinger, South Carroll, Thursday vs. Brunswick

2 - Bryce Sarver, Liberty, Friday vs. Catoctin

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

2 - Amanda Herrold, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Westminster

The week ahead

All seven county public schools will compete in the District 1 golf championships Monday at Black Rock Golf Course in Hagerstown. Century, Francis Scott Key, Liberty, South Carroll and Winters Mill will be in the 2A/1A tournament, while Manchester Valley and Westminster will be in the 4A/3A tournament.

The event also serves as the qualifier for the state tournament. Teams need to card a four-player score of 328 to advance, though that number can be adjusted if girls golfers are figured in to the team total. For individuals, girls must shoot 96 and boys 81, and be in the top one-eighth of remaining players after golfers on qualifying teams are removed.

Weekly reading

