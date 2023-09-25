Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Sept. 18-23)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The South Carroll field hockey team poses after its win over Century on Tuesday. The Cavaliers won three games this past week, all by one goal and two in overtime. South Carroll field hockey is this week's Carroll County Times Team of the Week. (Courtesy Sophia Dupoint/South Carroll Field Hockey)

Team of the Week

South Carroll field hockey

The Cavaliers went 3-0 last week with each win coming by a goal, two of the wins coming in overtime. South Carroll opened the week with a 5-4 overtime win over Linganore. Alayna Enoff scored the winner in overtime, assisted by Cailin Yankle. On Tuesday, South Carroll picked up a 1-0 county win against Century. Enoff again scored the winning goal with five minutes left in the game.

South Carroll closed out the week by beating last year’s county champion Westminster, 2-1 in overtime. Audrey Lillycrop scored the winner, assisted by Yankle.

Honorable mentions

Manchester Valley boys soccer: The Mavericks and goalkeeper Joe Peloquin haven’t allowed a goal since Sept. 2. They went 2-0 this week with wins over Winters Mill and Liberty.

Century girls soccer: The Knights got the best of South Carroll on Tuesday, 4-1, fending off a tough challenge to their county championship defense. They stepped out of county on Friday and got a strong defensive effort in a scoreless tie against Notre Dame Prep.

Five-star players

Alayna Enoff, South Carroll, field hockey: Enoff scored two game-winning goals for the Cavaliers, one in overtime against Linganore on Monday. The next day she scored in the final minutes of a 1-0 win over Century.

Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, boys soccer: Miller recorded his second hat trick of the season in the Mavericks’ win Tuesday against Winters Mill.

Keira Milam, Winters Mill, girls soccer: Milam scored the winning goal in overtime in Thursday’s win over Francis Scott Key. Milam is tied for second in the county with six goals this season.

Westminster setter Faith Mohr, center, has been the catalyst for the Owls offense during a strong start to its season. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Faith Mohr, Westminster, volleyball: Mohr handed out 18 assists in each of Westminster’s two wins this week, wins over Manchester Valley and Francis Scott Key. Each win came in three sets.

Caleb Crouch, Winters Mill, football: The senior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and played a strong role defensively as the Falcons shut out Century to move to 4-0 on the season.

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

14 - Jasmine Bada, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Winters Mill (4)

13 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

12 - Emme Powers, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Winters Mill (4)

Most assists in a match

41 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Winters Mill (4)

22 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Tuesday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Liberty's Haleigh Hodges had two of the top three defensive games in the county this past week. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Most digs in a match

20 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Winters Mill (4)

20 - Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Liberty (5)

17 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley (5)

Most aces in a match

7 - Jordan Sloan, Westminster, Tuesday vs. Manchester Valley (3)

7 - Abhi Yadlapalli, Century, Tuesday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

6 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley (5)

6 - Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. Liberty (5)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, Tuesday vs. Winters Mill

3 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

2 - Harli Hamlett, Century, Tuesday vs. South Carroll

2 - Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Thursday vs. Manchester Valley

2 - Abby Rieger, Francis Scott Key, Thursday vs. Winters Mill

2 - Gracee Weinrich, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key

South Carroll's Alayna Enoff, right, scored two game-winning goals this week for the Cavaliers. (John Gillis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

2 - Alayna Enoff, South Carroll, Sept. 18 vs. Linganore

The week ahead

Manchester Valley and Westminster boys soccer have established themselves as two of the top boys soccer teams in the county. They play Thursday at Westminster in a game that will go a long way in determining who will be the team to beat going forward in the season.

The prestigious Bull Run cross country meet was supposed to be held Saturday, but was postponed because of weather. The event, which brings together most of the top programs in the state — public and private — on the MPSSAA state championship course, is now being held this Saturday.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, tdashiell@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.