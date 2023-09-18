Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Sept. 11-16)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Winters Mill's Caleb Crouch, shown in this file photo, threw the winning touchdown with no time left of the clock Friday against Francis Scott Key. The Falcons improved to 3-0 with the win. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Team of the Week

Winters Mill football

The Falcons survived quite a challenge from Francis Scott Key on Friday to stay unbeaten. Shut out until the final seconds, quarterback Caleb Crouch found Ahren Jones for an 8-yard touchdown as time expired. Kamryn Koch kicked through the decisive extra point with no time on the clock as Winters Mill won, 7-6, to improve to 3-0.

Honorable mentions

Manchester Valley field hockey: The Mavericks opened their season with two games this week, winning contests with Dulaney and South Carroll by a combined score of 9-1.

Liberty girls soccer: The Lions won their season opener Monday, 3-0, over Gerstell, last season’s IAAM C Conference champion.

Five-star players

Kyrece Walker, Westminster, football: The Owls’ senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns — four through the air and a 40-yard touchdown run — during Friday’s win over South Carroll.

Joe Peloquin, Manchester Valley boys soccer: The Mavericks’ goalie has only allowed one goal this season through four games, including three clean sheets — two coming this week.

Liberty's Hannah Devincent, center, celebrates a goal with teammates in the first half of Monday's game against Gerstell. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, girls soccer: Liberty played its season opener Monday at Gerstell. DeVincent scored all three goals in the Lions’ 3-0 win.

Layla Lagunas, Manchester Valley, field hockey: Lagunas is off to a strong start to her season, picking up three goals through her team’s first two games.

Chase Miller, Liberty, football: The first-year junior quarterback got his first win, thanks in part to throwing a 66-yard touchdown pass to Tristan West in the final seconds.

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

15 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Tuesday vs. South Carroll (4)

15 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Thursday vs. Dulaney (3)

12 - Avery Pelletier, Westminster, Tuesday vs. South Carroll (4)

Liberty setter Grace Maerten had 29 assists in the Lions' win over Francis Scott Key on Thursday. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Most assists in a match

29 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

28 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Tuesday vs. South Carroll (4)

26 - Lily Crowley, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Century (3)

Most digs in a match

27 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Thursday vs. Winters Mill (3)

17 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Monday vs. Williamsport (3)

17 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Manchester Valley (4)

Most aces in a match

9 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Manchester Valley (4)

6 - Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. South Carroll (4)

6 - Brooke Felty, Liberty, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)

Winters Mill's Reed Postlethwait had a hat trick Thursday in a soccer game against Hammond. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Hammond

2 - Christian Kuhleman, Century, Sept. 15 vs. Pikesville

2 - Nick McGhin, Century, Sept. 15 vs. Pikesville

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Monday vs. Gerstell

3 - Kiera Milam, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Catoctin

3 - Addyson Davis, South Carroll, Wednesday vs. Manchester Valley

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

2 - Bella Mazan, Francis Scott Key, Monday vs. Walkersville

2 - Caitlyn Erlichman, Winters Mill, Tuesday vs. Franklin

2 - Layla Lagunas, Manchester Valley, Tuesday vs. Dulaney

2 - Jena Stambaugh, Francis Scott Key, Tuesday vs. Frederick

The week ahead

A pair of soccer showdowns are on tap for Tuesday. South Carroll girls soccer, who’s 3-0 overall, 1-0 in conference and has scored 10 goals so far this season, hosts defending county champion Century on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Liberty boys soccer hosts Westminster. Last year, the Lions and Owls played toward the end of the season with Liberty’s win deciding the conference championship.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, tdashiell@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.