Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Sept. 11-16)

Team of the Week
Winters Mill football
The Falcons survived quite a challenge from Francis Scott Key on Friday to stay unbeaten. Shut out until the final seconds, quarterback Caleb Crouch found Ahren Jones for an 8-yard touchdown as time expired. Kamryn Koch kicked through the decisive extra point with no time on the clock as Winters Mill won, 7-6, to improve to 3-0.
Honorable mentions
Manchester Valley field hockey: The Mavericks opened their season with two games this week, winning contests with Dulaney and South Carroll by a combined score of 9-1.
Liberty girls soccer: The Lions won their season opener Monday, 3-0, over Gerstell, last season’s IAAM C Conference champion.
Five-star players
Kyrece Walker, Westminster, football: The Owls’ senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns — four through the air and a 40-yard touchdown run — during Friday’s win over South Carroll.
Joe Peloquin, Manchester Valley boys soccer: The Mavericks’ goalie has only allowed one goal this season through four games, including three clean sheets — two coming this week.
Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, girls soccer: Liberty played its season opener Monday at Gerstell. DeVincent scored all three goals in the Lions’ 3-0 win.
Layla Lagunas, Manchester Valley, field hockey: Lagunas is off to a strong start to her season, picking up three goals through her team’s first two games.
Chase Miller, Liberty, football: The first-year junior quarterback got his first win, thanks in part to throwing a 66-yard touchdown pass to Tristan West in the final seconds.
Top performances
Volleyball
(Number of sets in parenthesis)
Most kills in a match
15 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Tuesday vs. South Carroll (4)
15 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Thursday vs. Dulaney (3)
12 - Avery Pelletier, Westminster, Tuesday vs. South Carroll (4)
Most assists in a match
29 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)
28 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Tuesday vs. South Carroll (4)
26 - Lily Crowley, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Century (3)
Most digs in a match
27 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Thursday vs. Winters Mill (3)
17 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Monday vs. Williamsport (3)
17 - Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Manchester Valley (4)
Most aces in a match
9 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Tuesday vs. Manchester Valley (4)
6 - Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Thursday vs. South Carroll (4)
6 - Brooke Felty, Liberty, Thursday vs. Francis Scott Key (3)
Boys soccer
Most goals in a game
3 - Reed Postlethwait, Winters Mill, Thursday vs. Hammond
2 - Christian Kuhleman, Century, Sept. 15 vs. Pikesville
2 - Nick McGhin, Century, Sept. 15 vs. Pikesville
Girls soccer
Most goals in a game
3 - Hannah DeVincent, Liberty, Monday vs. Gerstell
3 - Kiera Milam, Winters Mill, Monday vs. Catoctin
3 - Addyson Davis, South Carroll, Wednesday vs. Manchester Valley
Field hockey
Most goals in a game
2 - Bella Mazan, Francis Scott Key, Monday vs. Walkersville
2 - Caitlyn Erlichman, Winters Mill, Tuesday vs. Franklin
2 - Layla Lagunas, Manchester Valley, Tuesday vs. Dulaney
2 - Jena Stambaugh, Francis Scott Key, Tuesday vs. Frederick
The week ahead
A pair of soccer showdowns are on tap for Tuesday. South Carroll girls soccer, who’s 3-0 overall, 1-0 in conference and has scored 10 goals so far this season, hosts defending county champion Century on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Liberty boys soccer hosts Westminster. Last year, the Lions and Owls played toward the end of the season with Liberty’s win deciding the conference championship.
