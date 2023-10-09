Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Oct. 2-7)

Team of the Week
South Carroll volleyball
After a 1-2 start to the season while bringing in new pieces to replace key contributors from last year’s Class 1A runner-up team, the Cavaliers have reeled off six straight wins, including a 3-2 win over Westminster on Thursday, avenging a loss from early in the season. The win moved South Carroll into a tie with Westminster for first place in the county.
On Thursday, the Cavaliers spotted the Owls the first two sets, then survived a nip-and-tuck third set to keep the match going. From there, the Cavaliers powered to the win, 17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 15-11.
Honorable mentions
Century girls soccer: The reigning Carroll County and 2A state champions are in the midst of an eight-match unbeaten streak. The Knights beat county rivals Manchester Valley and Westminster last week by a combined score of 8-1.
Manchester Valley field hockey: The Mavericks pushed their unbeaten season mark to 7-0 with wins this week over Century and Francis Scott Key. They’ve allowed only one goal this season.
Liberty boys cross country: The Lions won their second team invitational title in as many weeks, winning the small school division at Boonsboro’s Frank Keyser Invitational. Scoring for the Lions were Gregory Schellberg (second overall, 15:46.7), Noah Petroski (fourth, 16:04.7), Neal Sanchez (eighth, 16:49.4), Benjamin Smith (ninth, 16:52.3) and Jesse Gresh (13th, 17:00.1).
Five-star players
Taylor Colson, Century, cross country: The freshman ran the best race of her young career, winning the girls small school race at the Keyser Invitational in a personal record time 18:43.8.
Kyrece Walker, Westminster, football: The Westminster quarterback accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in Friday’s win over Francis Scott Key.
Nick McGhin, Century, boys soccer: McGhin was a key force in the Knights handing Westminster its first county loss, netting a hat trick in a 4-0 Century victory Thursday.
Maddison Spradlin, Century, girls soccer: Spradlin burst on the scene this week, scoring a goal in each of Century’s three wins over St. Paul’s School for Girls, Westminster and Manchester Valley.
Patrick Carl, South Carroll, golf: The junior bested the 2A/1A field at Monday’s District 1 golf tournament at Black Rock in Hagerstown, shooting a 70, good for a three-shot win. His total led the Cavaliers to the district championship.
Top performances
Volleyball
(Number of sets in parenthesis)
Most kills in a match
18 - Nifemi Olarinde, Winters Mill, Oct. 5 vs. Francis Scott Key (4)
18 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 5 vs. South Carroll (5)
17 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 3 vs. Liberty (4)
17 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 5 vs. Westminster (5)
14 - Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 5 vs. Century (5)
Most assists in a match
36 - Lily Crowley, Winters Mill, Oct. 5 vs. Francis Scott Key (4)
28 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Oct. 3 vs. Liberty (4)
21 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Oct. 3 vs. Westminster (4)
20 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Oct. 5 vs. Manchester Valley (5)
Most digs in a match
31 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Oct. 5 vs. Manchester Valley (5)
20 - Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 5 vs. Century (5)
Most aces in a match
11 - Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 5 vs. Century (5)
6 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 3 vs. Century (3)
Boys soccer
Most goals in a game
3 - Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 5 vs. Westminster
2 - Lucas Brito, Liberty, Oct. 2 vs. Marriotts Ridge
2 - Gunnar Christensen, Westminster, Oct. 2 vs. Francis Scott Key
2 - Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, Oct. 6 vs. South Carroll
Girls soccer
Most goals in a game
3 - Maddie Milam, Winters Mill, Oct. 3 vs. Pikesville
2 - Kiera Cooper, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 3 vs. Westminster
2 - Hannah Neske, Winters Mill, Oct. 5 vs. Hammond
2 - Reagan Ramsey, Gerstell, Oct. 6 vs. FCA
Field hockey
Most goals in a game
2 - Alayna Enoff, South Carroll, Oct. 3 vs. Catoctin
The week ahead
Tuesday’s county slate includes several games that will go a long way toward determining county title races. Century girls soccer has been cruising in defense of its county championship, but the Knights face perhaps their stiffest test of the season: neighboring rival Liberty led by the county’s leading scorer Hannah DeVincent.
On the boys side, Westminster’s loss to Century last week bunched up the county. Westminster, Winters Mill and Manchester Valley all have one county loss. Westminster and Winters Mill play Tuesday. Manchester Valley is done with county play, holding a win over the Falcons but lost head-to-head to the Owls.
Meanwhile Tuesday, South Carroll and Francis Scott Key field hockey meet for the first time since the Cavaliers rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Eagles in last season’s Class 1A state semifinals.
