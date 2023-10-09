Carroll County high school sports week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances (Oct. 2-7)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

South Carroll coach Brad Kutzler talks to his team during Thursday's match against Westminster. The Cavaliers are on a six-match winning streak, including Thursday's win over the Owls which brought the two teams into a first-place tie in the county. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Team of the Week

South Carroll volleyball

After a 1-2 start to the season while bringing in new pieces to replace key contributors from last year’s Class 1A runner-up team, the Cavaliers have reeled off six straight wins, including a 3-2 win over Westminster on Thursday, avenging a loss from early in the season. The win moved South Carroll into a tie with Westminster for first place in the county.

On Thursday, the Cavaliers spotted the Owls the first two sets, then survived a nip-and-tuck third set to keep the match going. From there, the Cavaliers powered to the win, 17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 15-11.

Honorable mentions

Century girls soccer: The reigning Carroll County and 2A state champions are in the midst of an eight-match unbeaten streak. The Knights beat county rivals Manchester Valley and Westminster last week by a combined score of 8-1.

Manchester Valley field hockey: The Mavericks pushed their unbeaten season mark to 7-0 with wins this week over Century and Francis Scott Key. They’ve allowed only one goal this season.

Liberty boys cross country: The Lions won their second team invitational title in as many weeks, winning the small school division at Boonsboro’s Frank Keyser Invitational. Scoring for the Lions were Gregory Schellberg (second overall, 15:46.7), Noah Petroski (fourth, 16:04.7), Neal Sanchez (eighth, 16:49.4), Benjamin Smith (ninth, 16:52.3) and Jesse Gresh (13th, 17:00.1).

Five-star players

Taylor Colson, Century, cross country: The freshman ran the best race of her young career, winning the girls small school race at the Keyser Invitational in a personal record time 18:43.8.

Kyrece Walker, Westminster, football: The Westminster quarterback accounted for four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in Friday’s win over Francis Scott Key.

Century's Taylor Colson, shown during a race earlier this season, won Saturday's Frank Keyser Invitational small school race at Boonsboro. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Nick McGhin, Century, boys soccer: McGhin was a key force in the Knights handing Westminster its first county loss, netting a hat trick in a 4-0 Century victory Thursday.

Maddison Spradlin, Century, girls soccer: Spradlin burst on the scene this week, scoring a goal in each of Century’s three wins over St. Paul’s School for Girls, Westminster and Manchester Valley.

Patrick Carl, South Carroll, golf: The junior bested the 2A/1A field at Monday’s District 1 golf tournament at Black Rock in Hagerstown, shooting a 70, good for a three-shot win. His total led the Cavaliers to the district championship.

Top performances

Volleyball

(Number of sets in parenthesis)

Most kills in a match

18 - Nifemi Olarinde, Winters Mill, Oct. 5 vs. Francis Scott Key (4)

18 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 5 vs. South Carroll (5)

17 - Emma Reaves, Westminster, Oct. 3 vs. Liberty (4)

17 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 5 vs. Westminster (5)

14 - Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 5 vs. Century (5)

Most assists in a match

36 - Lily Crowley, Winters Mill, Oct. 5 vs. Francis Scott Key (4)

28 - Faith Mohr, Westminster, Oct. 3 vs. Liberty (4)

21 - Grace Maerten, Liberty, Oct. 3 vs. Westminster (4)

20 - Cheyenne Ellis, Century, Oct. 5 vs. Manchester Valley (5)

Most digs in a match

31 - Vanessa Gude, Century, Oct. 5 vs. Manchester Valley (5)

20 - Emily Troy, Manchester Valley, Oct. 5 vs. Century (5)

Most aces in a match

11 - Emma Shaffer, Manchester Valley, Oct. 5 vs. Century (5)

6 - Elaina Murphy, South Carroll, Oct. 3 vs. Century (3)

Boys soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Nick McGhin, Century, Oct. 5 vs. Westminster

2 - Lucas Brito, Liberty, Oct. 2 vs. Marriotts Ridge

2 - Gunnar Christensen, Westminster, Oct. 2 vs. Francis Scott Key

2 - Grant Miller, Manchester Valley, Oct. 6 vs. South Carroll

Girls soccer

Most goals in a game

3 - Maddie Milam, Winters Mill, Oct. 3 vs. Pikesville

2 - Kiera Cooper, Francis Scott Key, Oct. 3 vs. Westminster

2 - Hannah Neske, Winters Mill, Oct. 5 vs. Hammond

2 - Reagan Ramsey, Gerstell, Oct. 6 vs. FCA

Field hockey

Most goals in a game

2 - Alayna Enoff, South Carroll, Oct. 3 vs. Catoctin

The week ahead

Tuesday’s county slate includes several games that will go a long way toward determining county title races. Century girls soccer has been cruising in defense of its county championship, but the Knights face perhaps their stiffest test of the season: neighboring rival Liberty led by the county’s leading scorer Hannah DeVincent.

On the boys side, Westminster’s loss to Century last week bunched up the county. Westminster, Winters Mill and Manchester Valley all have one county loss. Westminster and Winters Mill play Tuesday. Manchester Valley is done with county play, holding a win over the Falcons but lost head-to-head to the Owls.

Meanwhile Tuesday, South Carroll and Francis Scott Key field hockey meet for the first time since the Cavaliers rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Eagles in last season’s Class 1A state semifinals.

Weekly reading

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to the Carroll County Times as of Saturday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, tdashiell@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.